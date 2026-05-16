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US-Iran Tensions Rise: Pentagon considers operation epic fury 2.0 following Donald Trump visit to China

US is reportedly preparing fresh military strike plans against Iran as peace talks remain stalled.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 16, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

US-Iran Tensions Rise: Pentagon considers operation epic fury 2.0 following Donald Trump visit to China
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United States is reportedly preparing contingency plans for fresh military action against Iran as diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked. According to a report by The New York Times, senior American officials have drawn up proposals for possible renewed strikes if negotiations with Tehran fail to produce an agreement.

The report comes after US President Donald Trump concluded a two-day visit to China, where discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly included the Iran conflict and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ceasefire Holds, But Tensions Continue

Military operations between the United States, Israel, and Iran were paused following a ceasefire announced on April 7. However, Trump has reportedly refused several Iranian peace proposals, arguing that Tehran has not agreed to Washington’s core demands, including ending any pathway to nuclear weapons capability and reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking aboard Air Force One during his return to Washington, Trump repeated that the United States would not compromise on those conditions.

At the same time, the US administration is facing increasing domestic pressure as the prolonged conflict becomes politically unpopular ahead of the November midterm elections. Rising economic costs and disruptions to global oil supplies have also intensified calls from allies for a negotiated settlement.

Pentagon Preparing 'Operation Epic Fury 2.0'

According to the report, the Pentagon is developing plans for a possible new military campaign known internally as 'Operation Epic Fury 2.0.' Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly told lawmakers that escalation options remain available if diplomacy collapses.

Officials cited in the report said the US and Israel have been coordinating closely and could restart strikes on Iranian targets within days if ordered.

Among the military options being considered are expanded airstrikes on Iranian military and infrastructure facilities, deployment of Special Operations forces to secure underground nuclear sites, and even a potential operation involving Kharg Island, a major Iranian oil export hub.

Iran Signals Readiness for Conflict

Iranian leaders have also warned they are prepared for renewed confrontation. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country’s armed forces were ready to respond strongly to any aggression.

Intelligence assessments cited in the report suggest Iran has restored operational control over most of its missile infrastructure, including launch facilities near the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying a significant portion of global energy supplies.

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