Is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive or dead? Iranian official breaks silence

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sustained a leg injury in recent US-Israeli airstrikes on his compound.

The air around Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sustained a minor leg injury during recent US-Israeli airstrikes targeting his compound, according to a senior Iranian official. The injury reportedly resulted from the blast impact of a missile, while officials sought to dispel speculation about more severe health issues.

Details of the Injury

Azim Ebrahimpour, cited in the report, confirmed that Khamenei was present on the compound grounds when the attack occurred. The official emphasised that the injury was light and related to the shockwave of the explosion. Ebrahimpour dismissed wider claims about Khamenei’s condition, stating that such narratives were inaccurate and aimed at creating internal division within Iran.

The report clarifies that while the Supreme Leader sustained some harm, there is no evidence suggesting serious medical complications. Officials stressed that Khamenei remains capable of fulfilling his duties and continues to oversee the nation’s leadership functions.

Conflicting Reports on Khamenei’s Health

This latest update adds to a series of conflicting accounts regarding Khamenei’s condition following the airstrikes. Some sources have claimed he suffered only minor injuries, while others suggested more significant harm, though these remain unverified. The limited public appearances of the Supreme Leader in recent weeks have further fueled speculation about his well-being.

Analysts note that the lack of transparent official communication has contributed to ongoing rumours, even as Iranian-affiliated sources insist that Khamenei is actively engaged in leadership responsibilities.

Regional Implications and Attention on Leadership

The minor injury to Khamenei comes amid growing scrutiny over the regional fallout from the US-Israeli strikes, particularly regarding Iran’s military posture and potential retaliatory measures. While the world closely watches Iran’s strategic responses, the focus on Khamenei’s health underscores the significance of the Supreme Leader’s role in shaping the country’s political and military decisions.

Officials continue to maintain that Khamenei’s ability to guide policy and command leadership remains intact, even in the aftermath of the airstrikes. The international community is monitoring both the military developments and the internal dynamics of Iran’s leadership in the wake of these events.