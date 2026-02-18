FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings; WATCH

A massive explosion has been reported near Tehran, Iran's capital while a thick smoke was seen rising high above large buildings in the region. According to reports, mergency responders have reached the site.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 09:31 PM IST

US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings; WATCH
Explosion and thick smog were witnessed near Tehran
A massive explosion has been reported near Tehran, Iran's capital while a thick smoke was seen rising high above large buildings in the region. According to reports, mergency responders have reached the site. Reports also confirm blast in Parand, prompting evacuations with the buildings shaking dangerously. The cause behind the incident is yet unknown. The incident comes amid the US-Iran tensions over nuclear talks

