Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails after getting released from Tihar: 'It is often difficult to...'
Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'
Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'
US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings; WATCH
Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, what makes Taapsee Pannu different from other actors, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah flopped: 'We have failed as society'
Delhi govt addresses water issues, CM Rekha Gupta to launch water projects worth over Rs 2,100 Crore
Kani Kusruti opens up on playing rape survivor in Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu's Assi: 'You carry a sense of this trauma'
Maharashtra: Mahayuti govt cancels 5% Muslim quota; Why now? What changes?
After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival
Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%
WORLD
A massive explosion has been reported near Tehran, Iran's capital while a thick smoke was seen rising high above large buildings in the region. According to reports, mergency responders have reached the site.
A massive explosion has been reported near Tehran, Iran's capital while a thick smoke was seen rising high above large buildings in the region. According to reports, mergency responders have reached the site. Reports also confirm blast in Parand, prompting evacuations with the buildings shaking dangerously. The cause behind the incident is yet unknown. The incident comes amid the US-Iran tensions over nuclear talks