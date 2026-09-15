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US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump says Tehran wants quick deal, CENTCOM rejects naval mine claim

US-Iran tensions escalate as Trump says Tehran wants a quick deal, while CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim that an oil tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump says Tehran wants quick deal, CENTCOM rejects naval mine claim
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump says Tehran wants quick deal, CENTCOM rejects naval mine claim (Representative image/ANI)
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Amid escalating tension around the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington "quickly and badly", adding that Washington is open to negotiations but will decide whether to engage.CENTCOM rejected Iran's claim that an oil tanker was damaged after striking a naval mine. 

Trump says Iran wants quick deal 

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump addressed the geopolitical landscape, international energy flows, domestic defence manufacturing, and domestic inflation. He claimed that US actions had prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and predicted that oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends. He also said oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz and criticised other countries for not doing enough to support US efforts to secure the strategic waterway. 

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote. 

In another post, Trump wrote, "I hope everyone realises that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by “TRUMP.” Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon! With the temporary exception of Oil, prices are coming down sharply, and Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

"Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over. We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!" he added.

Trump also highlighted increased US defence production, saying American weapons factories are operating around the clock and expanding capacity to supply US forces in the Middle East. He specifically cited Patriot and THAAD air-defence systems, Tomahawk missiles and other Standard Missile systems.

"I’ve just received a Report that the United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History. They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond. Our Defense Company Factories are moving 24/7, while at the same time building, on average, 4 to 5 large-scale brand new Plants, each! A primary focus of this production has been Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and other Standard Missile Systems, of which we already have large numbers in stock," he concluded.

US rejects Iran's naval mine claim

The fresh tensions followed competing claims over an oil tanker operating near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed that a Panama-flagged oil tanker had struck a naval mine in the strait, causing an explosion and fire onboard. Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency reported the claim, identifying the vessel as the El Gaia. The US, however, rejected the allegation.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the claim was "FALSE", stating that the tanker had previously been targeted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was subsequently attacked again over the weekend.

"The Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and rendered inoperable. This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship was in waters off the coast of Oman. The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner," CENTCOM said on X. CENTCOM described Iran's account as another attempt to intimidate commercial vessels and disrupt shipping through the strategically important waterway.

Meanwhile, The El Gaia was carrying a crew of 14 Indian nationals. According to the report, 13 crew members have been rescued, while search operations are continuing for the remaining missing Indian crew member.

(With inputs from ANI)

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