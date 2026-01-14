FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US–Iran tensions ecalate as Pentagon orders partial evacuation of key Qatar air base

US–Iran tensions escalate as the Pentagon orders personnel to leave Al Udeid base, protests spread across Iran, and Gulf states warn of economic fallout.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

US–Iran tensions ecalate as Pentagon orders partial evacuation of key Qatar air base
Iranians Protest In Tehran. (File Image)
As tensions have escalated with President Donald Trump threatening "strong action" amid protests spreading to new areas, are the US and Iran gearing up for military skirmishes? In the latest development, the Pentagon has advised some ‍personnel to leave ‌the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening. It is viewed as an indication of an imminent Iranian attack on the air base. Al Udeid is ‌the largest US base ‍in West Asia with above 10,000 troops. ‍The US took a similar decision ahead of its air strikes on Iran in June. In another significant development, the direct communications between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas ‌Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been suspended. 

US-Iran tensions

In yet another diplomatic development, the Arab countries have urged the US to hold its plan to take military action against the Shiite nation. Led by Saudi Arabia, the countries across the Persian Gulf want Washington to maintain more restraint and hold talks with Tehran.  According to the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar have reportedly told the White House that an attempt at regime change in Iran would severely affect the oil markets and even hit the US economy. Analysts believe, if Iran is attacked, it may block the Strait of Hormuz and thus stop the flow of crude oil, hitting the world economy as the prices may go up. 

Meanwhile, upping the ante, Iran has warned regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey, that the US air bases in their countries may be targeted if the US attacks the Shiite regime. An official told Reuters, "Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Turkey, that U.S. bases in those countries will be attacked if US targets Iran... asking these countries to prevent Washington from attacking Iran." 

US-Iran conflict

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran and the US Department of State’s Consular Affairs have said the protests are spreading nationwide and have led to arrests, injuries, and heavy security crackdowns. Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has indicated fast trials for those detained in nationwide protests. It indicates quick decisions and possible hangings. He said, "If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly." He added, "If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast." Arrested on January 8, Erfan Soltani has been sentenced to death and is due to be executed on Wednesday.

