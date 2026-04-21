Donald Trump says 'no pressure' on Iran deal, claims US winning war by a lot

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is John Ternus? Apple’s new CEO driving AI and hardware innovation

Manipur Earthquake: Tremors of magnitude 5.2 hits Kamjong, no damage reported

Gold, silver prices today, April 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Namo Bharat corridor expansion planned: Second phase of Rapid Rail services will connect these cities of West Uttar Pradesh, check details

TCS Nashik victim's tale of horror: 'He would pull my saree, put his hand on my thighs,' details of sexual harassment

West Bengal Election 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta blames TMC for switching off streetlights during Kolkata roadshow

Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel main reason for hard stance on Iran? This is what Donald Trump said

Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pilgrims

Aishwarya Rai celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan joins in; see viral photos

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer horror comedy crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TCS Nashik victim's tale of horror: 'He would pull my saree, put his hand on my thighs,' details of sexual harassment

TCS Nashik victim's tale of horror: 'He would pull my saree, put his hand on my

West Bengal Election 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta blames TMC for switching off streetlights during Kolkata roadshow

Rekha Gupta accuses TMC of switching off streetlights during Kolkata road show

Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pilgrims

Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump says 'no pressure' on Iran deal, claims US winning war by a lot

Donald Trump rejected claims of pressure to strike a deal with Iran, asserting US strength in the conflict.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 08:12 AM IST

Donald Trump says 'no pressure' on Iran deal, claims US winning war by a lot
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Donald Trump on Monday strongly criticised his political opponents and sections of the media, rejecting claims that he is under pressure to secure a deal with Iran as tensions continue in the ongoing conflict.

Trump Rejects Pressure Claims

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump dismissed reports suggesting urgency on his part to reach an agreement with Iran. He insisted that negotiations were progressing on his terms and that there was no external pressure influencing his decisions. According to him, any deal would be finalised soon, but only under conditions favourable to the United States.

He also signalled confidence in a new agreement, claiming it would surpass the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he has long criticised.

Criticism of Democrats and Media

Trump accused members of the Democratic Party of attempting to weaken America’s position during a critical phase of the conflict. He argued that political opposition at home could undermine strategic leverage abroad.

In addition, he targeted what he described as 'fake news' outlets, alleging that some media organisations were portraying the situation inaccurately and even suggesting that the United States was losing ground. Trump countered these narratives by asserting that US forces were performing strongly and maintaining control.

Confidence in Military Strategy

The president defended his handling of the conflict, highlighting what he described as rapid progress compared to past wars. He pointed to the relatively short duration of the current engagement in contrast to prolonged conflicts such as World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War.

Trump also confirmed that the US would maintain its naval blockade of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz until a formal agreement is reached. The passage is a key route for global oil shipments, making it central to the broader geopolitical stakes.

Uncertainty Over Ceasefire and Talks

With a two-week ceasefire nearing its end, questions remain about the next steps. Trump indicated that extending the truce is unlikely, raising concerns about a potential escalation in hostilities.

Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue, with planned talks in Islamabad. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to participate, though Iran has yet to officially confirm its involvement.

As the deadline approaches, the situation remains fluid, with both military and diplomatic developments likely to shape the next phase of the conflict.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is John Ternus? Apple’s new CEO driving AI and hardware innovation
Who is John Ternus? Apple’s new CEO driving AI and hardware innovation
Manipur Earthquake: Tremors of magnitude 5.2 hits Kamjong, no damage reported
Manipur Earthquake: Tremors of magnitude 5.2 hits Kamjong, no damage reported
Gold, silver prices today, April 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Namo Bharat corridor expansion planned: Second phase of Rapid Rail services will connect these cities of West Uttar Pradesh, check details
Namo Bharat corridor expansion planned: Phase two of Rapid Rail services will co
TCS Nashik victim's tale of horror: 'He would pull my saree, put his hand on my thighs,' details of sexual harassment
TCS Nashik victim's tale of horror: 'He would pull my saree, put his hand on my
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement