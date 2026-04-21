Donald Trump says 'no pressure' on Iran deal, claims US winning war by a lot

Donald Trump rejected claims of pressure to strike a deal with Iran, asserting US strength in the conflict.

Donald Trump on Monday strongly criticised his political opponents and sections of the media, rejecting claims that he is under pressure to secure a deal with Iran as tensions continue in the ongoing conflict.

Trump Rejects Pressure Claims

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump dismissed reports suggesting urgency on his part to reach an agreement with Iran. He insisted that negotiations were progressing on his terms and that there was no external pressure influencing his decisions. According to him, any deal would be finalised soon, but only under conditions favourable to the United States.

He also signalled confidence in a new agreement, claiming it would surpass the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he has long criticised.

Criticism of Democrats and Media

Trump accused members of the Democratic Party of attempting to weaken America’s position during a critical phase of the conflict. He argued that political opposition at home could undermine strategic leverage abroad.

In addition, he targeted what he described as 'fake news' outlets, alleging that some media organisations were portraying the situation inaccurately and even suggesting that the United States was losing ground. Trump countered these narratives by asserting that US forces were performing strongly and maintaining control.

Confidence in Military Strategy

The president defended his handling of the conflict, highlighting what he described as rapid progress compared to past wars. He pointed to the relatively short duration of the current engagement in contrast to prolonged conflicts such as World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War.

Trump also confirmed that the US would maintain its naval blockade of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz until a formal agreement is reached. The passage is a key route for global oil shipments, making it central to the broader geopolitical stakes.

Uncertainty Over Ceasefire and Talks

With a two-week ceasefire nearing its end, questions remain about the next steps. Trump indicated that extending the truce is unlikely, raising concerns about a potential escalation in hostilities.

Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue, with planned talks in Islamabad. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to participate, though Iran has yet to officially confirm its involvement.

As the deadline approaches, the situation remains fluid, with both military and diplomatic developments likely to shape the next phase of the conflict.