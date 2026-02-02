US-Iran tensions: Donald Trump hopeful about deal after Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of regional war

President Trump expressed hope for a diplomatic deal with Iran amidst rising tensions, following Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei's warning of a regional war.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a diplomatic resolution with Iran, despite escalating tensions in the region. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump stated that he was hopeful Iran would come to the negotiating table. The remarks came shortly after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of the catastrophic consequences of any US military action, signalling the potential for a 'regional war.'

Trump emphasised that while the US had deployed substantial military resources, including powerful naval assets, in the region, his preference remained for a peaceful resolution. 'We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we'll make a deal,' Trump stated, adding that if negotiations failed, the world would find out whether Khamenei’s warning about a larger conflict was accurate.

Khamenei’s Warning of Regional Conflict

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to the US military presence with a strong message via social media, warning that any American military intervention would result in more than just a localised conflict. Khamenei stated that if the US initiated a war, it would escalate into a 'regional war,' making clear that Iran would not be intimidated by the presence of American warships and aircraft.

Khamenei framed the issue as a struggle for control over Iran's vast resources, particularly its oil, gas, and strategic geographical position. He argued that the US, after losing its dominance in Iran following the Islamic Revolution of 1979, sought to regain control over the country. 'The United States wants to devour Iran, but the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic will prevent this,' Khamenei asserted, emphasising that Iran had no intention of initiating conflict but would retaliate decisively if provoked.

A Call for Negotiations

Despite the harsh rhetoric, there were signs that Iran was open to dialogue. Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, stated that efforts were underway to organise negotiations with the US. He dismissed media-driven speculation, asserting that the necessary structural arrangements for talks were already in progress, although he refrained from providing specific details about the framework for these discussions.

Trump also mentioned that a deadline had been set for Iran to begin talks regarding its nuclear program, though he did not specify the exact timeline. The looming presence of a US naval carrier group, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, added to the growing sense of urgency surrounding the negotiations.

The Road Ahead

With tensions running high, the next few days could prove pivotal in determining whether diplomacy or military action will dominate US-Iran relations. Both sides have expressed their desire for a peaceful outcome, but the path to negotiation remains fraught with challenges. As the situation develops, the world watches closely to see if a diplomatic breakthrough is possible or if the conflict will escalate further.