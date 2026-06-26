US-Iran tension flares as Hormuz seafarer rescue paused after cargo ship struck, details inside

A major operation to evacuate about 11,000 stranded seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz has been paused after a cargo ship passing through the waterway was attacked.

A major operation to evacuate about 11,000 stranded seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz has been paused after a cargo ship passing through the waterway was attacked.

Strait of Hormuz: UN halts evacuation plan

United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the evacuation plan will remain on hold until it can confirm safety guarantees for ships on the evacuation list and for vessels operating in the region.

Dominguez said the operation will remain suspended until safety assurances are received. The attacked ship was not part of the evacuation operation.

Ship attack on Strait of Hormuz: US blames Iran

A ship had been struck 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Oman's port of Dahit by "an unknown projectile". No casualties were reported. It was not immediately clear who launched the projectile or what type of vessel was targeted; however, US officials said Iran fired on the vessel, per US media. The

US said the vessel was struck by an Iranian drone, damaging its bridge but causing no injuries. The attack came just hours after Iran warned ships against using the new route, insisting that only sea lanes approved by Tehran were safe.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority warned that vessels using unauthorised routes would not be guaranteed safe passage, saying consequences “shall be the responsibility of the vessel's owner, operator and master.”

Meanwhile, the White House said it was aware of the reports and was looking into them. "President Trump has been clear that Iran cannot subvert the free flow of traffic in the Strait," a White House official said, as reported by AFP.