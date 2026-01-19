FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Iran tension escalates, Tehran threatens all out war if Ali Khamenei is targeted

The current wave of unrest began last month in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, initially sparked by economic grievances such as rising costs and inflation. The protests quickly evolved into a broader political movement, spreading across the country and drawing a diverse cross-section of society.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

    In a charged atmosphere of mounting hostility, Iran has issued a stark warning that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be considered an all-out war against the Iranian nation. President Masoud Pezeshkian, posted on X, Iran's response "to any unjust aggression will be harsh and regrettable," and emphasised that targeting Khamenei is "tantamount to an all-out war against the Iranian nation."

    These statements came in direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump, who in a Politico interview on Saturday said, "It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran," and has repeatedly threatened potential military intervention should protesters continue to be killed or executed. Trump also posted on social media on Friday, thanking Iran's leaders for halting scheduled executions of 800 detainees, while moving U.S. military assets into the region, though he has not specified what concrete steps Washington might take.

    The Iranian leadership, a day later, pushed back forcefully; Khamenei branded Trump a "criminal" and acknowledged "several thousand deaths," attributing the violence to U.S. and Israel-backed terrorists and rioters.

    Nationwide protests

    The current wave of unrest began last month in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, initially sparked by economic grievances such as rising costs and inflation. The protests quickly evolved into a broader political movement, spreading across the country and drawing a diverse cross-section of society - shopkeepers, students, men, women, and people from various income levels.

    Many protestors openly called for an end to clerical rule, a demand that has been a recurring theme in Iran's recent history. The government responded by cutting internet access and deploying extensive security forces onto the streets, creating a climate of fear and making it difficult for information to flow out of the country. Although the intensity of the demonstrations eased last week following a violent crackdown, reports of deaths, arrests, and abuses have persisted, with human rights groups and international media continuing to monitor the situation.

    Judicial signals and possible executions

    On Sunday, Iran's judiciary indicated that executions related to the unrest could proceed. Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir announced that certain actions have been classified as "Mohareb," an Islamic legal term meaning waging war against God, which carries the death penalty under Iranian law. "A series of actions have been identified as Mohareb, which is among the most severe Islamic punishments," Jahangir said as quoted by Reuters.

    An Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, suggested that the verified death toll was unlikely to "increase sharply," while reiterating accusations that "Israel and armed groups abroad" were supporting the protesters. The clerical establishment has consistently blamed foreign enemies for the unrest, a narrative that has been repeated in state media and official statements.

    Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that a brief restoration of internet access on Saturday was subsequently cut again, further limiting the flow of information. An Iranian official also noted that some of the heaviest fighting and highest death tolls occurred in Kurdish regions in northwestern Iran, areas that have experienced repeated unrest in the past.

    Three sources told Reuters earlier this month that armed Kurdish separatist groups attempted to cross into Iran from Iraq, adding an additional layer of complexity to the situation. Videos circulating online show security forces using force to disperse crowds in multiple cities, underscoring the ongoing volatility on the ground.

