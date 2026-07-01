US-Iran technical talks on in Doha as Qatar PM meets Witkoff, Kushner; Tehran lists conditions for final deal

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on progress in talks between the United States and Iran, as well as recent regional developments.

The United States and Iran are holding technical talks in Doha mediated by Qatar, though no direct negotiations are planned. Iran’s Parliament Speaker said Tehran won’t negotiate a final deal until the US ends hostilities in Lebanon, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, grants oil export waivers, and releases frozen funds.

US-Iran technical talks in Doha: What was discussed?

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on progress in talks between the United States and Iran, as well as recent regional developments. Qatar’s PM, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss a potential agreement. At the same time, Iranian negotiators are also present in Doha.

Discussions also included the ceasefire in Lebanon.“The meeting addressed the latest regional developments, particularly the ceasefire in the fraternal Republic of Lebanon, stressing the importance of consolidating it and building upon it in a way that preserves Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and stability,” the statement said. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to mediation. “The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the State of Qatar's continued mediation efforts and its support for all tracks of talks stemming from the MoU, leading to a comprehensive and sustainable solution that enhances the security of the region,” the ministry said.

Iran's conditions for the final deal

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that Iran’s nuclear rights and red lines are “non-negotiable”. Tehran will not move to the next stage of talks until key commitments under its 14-point MoU with the US are met, including ending the war in Lebanon and implementing related measures.“We are also in talks, and if they do not want to fulfil their commitments in the talks, we are ready for war,” Ghalibaf warned. He said a joint US-Iran committee was formed to oversee Lebanon-related provisions. Talks will continue until five key clauses — 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 — are fully implemented. “We prioritised the issue of Lebanon, and today you see that relative calm has been established there. Until these five clauses… are consolidated and finalised, we will not enter the next stage of implementing the other clauses of the memorandum of understanding,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)