US-Iran: Tanker cat-and-mouse at sea as JD Vance due in Pakistan but Iran silent on talks

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Uncertainty looms over the second round of United States and Iran talks, which will take place in Pakistan this week, as Iran has still not officially confirmed whether it will be attending the negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, tomorrow, according to Al Jazeera reports. Amid this, the US and Iran continue to clash over tankers, with the Pentagon saying US forces boarded the sanctioned tanker M/T Tifani overnight in the Asia-Pacific as part of efforts to disrupt vessels supporting Iran. Tehran, on the other hand, said an Iranian tanker entered the country’s territorial waters last night despite “repeated threats” from the US military.
Uncertainty looms over the second round of United States and Iran talks, which will take place in Pakistan this week, as Iran has still not officially confirmed whether it will be attending the negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, tomorrow, according to Al Jazeera reports. Amid this, the US and Iran continue to clash over tankers, with the Pentagon saying US forces boarded the sanctioned tanker M/T Tifani overnight in the Asia-Pacific as part of efforts to disrupt vessels supporting Iran. Tehran, on the other hand, said an Iranian tanker entered the country’s territorial waters last night despite “repeated threats” from the US military.
“As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran – anywhere they operate,” the Pentagon, renamed the Department of War by the Trump administration, said in a post on X.
Iran’s army said, “Despite multiple warnings and threats from the naval task force of the U.S. Army … the Iranian oil tanker Sili City, with the operational support of the Army Navy … entered Iranian territorial waters last night after passing through the Arabian Sea,” the army’s public relations office said in a statement relayed by Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The tanker “has been stationed for several hours at one of the anchorages of the southern ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, continued the statement, as reported by Al Jazeera.