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US-Iran talks under strain as Israel kills 5 in fresh Lebanon raids

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the ​Nabatieh area overnight and into ​Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and homes, despite the ceasefire.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

US-Iran talks under strain as Israel kills 5 in fresh Lebanon raids
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters)
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Amid hopes of progress in US-Iran talks in Switzerland, Israel killed at least 5 in southern Lebanon on Saturday with air strikes and drone attacks, Lebanese state media said. The fresh raids came hours after a US official reportedly said that the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire began on June 19. 

Israel carries out fresh strikes in Lebanon 

According to Reuters, State news agency NNA ​said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the ​Nabatieh area overnight and into ​Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and homes, while ‌Israeli ⁠artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn.

According to Al Jazeera, the casualties included 5 people killed, of whom 3 were killed in a two-pronged raid on Arab Salim, one in Deir ez-Zahrani, and one in a drone strike on a motorcycle at Doueir’s eastern entrance. Homes were destroyed in al-Numairiyah, and two residential buildings were hit back-to-back in Kafr Goz. Multiple villages, including Kfar Reman, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Shukin, Habboush, Zebdin, Sajd, and Mahmoudiyah, were also struck. An Israeli drone also hit the Rahbate neighbourhood in Nabatieh city and its outskirts.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire on Friday, according to a U.S. ​official, ​following an ​escalation ⁠in hostilities in Lebanon. A senior Israeli official and ​two ⁠Hezbollah sources confirmed the agreement to Reuters. The U.S. official said ⁠the ​truce was to ​begin at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland: US envoy lands, Iran FM en route

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff headed to Switzerland as preparations intensify for a new round of US-Iran negotiations following the recently announced memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in order to end the hostilities in West Asia, Axios reported.

The first round of talks aimed at reaching a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to take place. A US official told Axios that Senior Adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated negotiations. The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, a ceasefire was reached between the two sides following fresh strikes earlier on Friday amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The talks are part of a 14-point MoU between the US and Iran that includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon. The MoU is a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Under the memorandum, the US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions. Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period.  

The document also outlines plans for the phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

 

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