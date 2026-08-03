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US-Iran Talks: Trump says he's 'not looking to kill people', announces fresh negotiations from Monday

The US President revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran led him to halt what was originally planned as a "massive attack" on Friday.

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Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 07:39 AM IST

US-Iran Talks: Trump says he's 'not looking to kill people', announces fresh negotiations from Monday
'Not looking to kill people': Trump backs diplomacy, announces fresh Iran talks(ANI)
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US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussion channels were active. "We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see how it goes. I'd love to do that. It'll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don't want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us," Trump said.

The US President revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran led him to halt what was originally planned as a "massive attack" on Friday. Trump further indicated that an agreement could be reached regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that an accord would be established concerning the denuclearisation of Iran.The sudden turn towards diplomacy comes as mediators race to reactivate a dynamic framework between Washington and Tehran. According to Israeli media reports on Sunday, regional intermediaries are attempting to revive a memorandum of understanding signed last month to ensure the strategic waterway remains open, fee-free, for 60 days.

Iranian state media similarly indicated that discussions between Iran and Oman concerning a joint operational mechanism to govern the maritime corridor were in their final stages.

The initial framework had previously collapsed due to conflicting interpretations, with Trump asserting the passage would remain open permanently, while Tehran maintained the agreement preserved its sovereign control over the trade route.

Behind-the-scenes diplomatic pressure over the weekend played a pivotal role in averting immediate conflict. Qatari officials engaged in intensive talks with Iran, the US and Oman, ultimately informing Trump on Saturday that Tehran had accepted a proposal regarding the strait. Concurrently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone call with Trump to urge against military action.

Following these exchanges, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was halting the planned strikes, citing progress on the shipping route and nuclear discussions. Although no military strikes were recorded overnight into Sunday, Iranian military leaders rejected Trump's characterisation as a "lie", while a source tied to Tehran's delegation told the semi-official Fars News Agency that no formal accord on the strait had yet been reached.

Meanwhile, opinions among Gulf allies remain sharply divided over how Washington should handle Tehran. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that while Saudi Arabia counselled restraint, the United Arab Emirates lobbied Washington for more assertive military action, arguing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not alter its course without direct US force.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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