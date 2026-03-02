US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

Oman's foreign minister, who had been mediating talks between the US and Iran, urged a ceasefire during a call with his Iranian counterpart and said that the Islamic Republic had indicated a willingness to de-escalate.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Iran's new leadership wanted to resume negotiations and that he had agreed, according to an interview with The Atlantic magazine. "They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them," Trump said in the interview from his Florida residence. The US leader, however, did not specify who he would be speaking with or when the negotiations may take place.

In the interview, Trump further said: "They (Iran's leadership) should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long." His comment came after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike and Tehran launched retaliatory on US military bases and other locations in countries across the Middle East.

Oman has served as a neutral mediator between the US and Iran, hosting indirect talks in Muscat amid surging geopolitical tensions. Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the US and Israel in the Iranian capital Tehran. Iran has vowed revenge, attacking US military bases and other sites in countries across the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.