FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline

350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East

Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death

'Cynical violation of human morality': Vladimir Putin finally breaks silence on death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Elnaaz Norouzi calls Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death 'most unbelievable news': 'God is great'

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tonight amid growing Middle East conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in

350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East

350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East

Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death

Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s deat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

Oman's foreign minister, who had been mediating talks between the US and Iran, urged a ceasefire during a call with his Iranian counterpart and said that the Islamic Republic had indicated a willingness to de-escalate.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 01:21 AM IST

US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman
United States President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Iran's new leadership wanted to resume negotiations and that he had agreed, according to an interview with The Atlantic magazine. "They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them," Trump said in the interview from his Florida residence. The US leader, however, did not specify who he would be speaking with or when the negotiations may take place.

In the interview, Trump further said: "They (Iran's leadership) should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long." His comment came after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike and Tehran launched retaliatory on US military bases and other locations in countries across the Middle East.

Oman's foreign minister, who had been mediating talks between the US and Iran, urged a ceasefire during a call with his Iranian counterpart and said that the Islamic Republic had indicated a willingness to de-escalate. Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi "affirmed the Sultanate of Oman's continued call for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue...in a manner that achieves the legitimate demands of all parties," Oman's foreign ministry said in a statement after the phone call with Iran's Abbas Araghchi.

Oman has served as a neutral mediator between the US and Iran, hosting indirect talks in Muscat amid surging geopolitical tensions. Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the US and Israel in the Iranian capital Tehran. Iran has vowed revenge, attacking US military bases and other sites in countries across the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman
US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in
J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC
J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along Lo
When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline
When will Iran select new supreme leader? FM Araghchi says this
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement