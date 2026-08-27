US-Iran talks to begin again? Qatar PM to visit Tehran for mediation

Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Tehran to meet Iranian officials and push for de-escalation and renewed dialogue amid rising US-Iran tensions.

As the tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will arrive in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials on de-escalation, following visits by Pakistan’s army chief and Oman’s foreign minister. The visit comes as Washington promises to increase economic pressure on ‌Tehran by targeting its trade partners for sanctions.

US-Iran tensions: Qatar seeks to create conditions for dialogue

Qatar, a Gulf neighbour of Iran and a US ally, has served as a back-channel negotiator for the warring parties and played a direct role in securing the June ceasefire. Both sides are at odds over control of ​the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil supplies.

A spokesman for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the visit in a statement on X on Wednesday. Majed al-Ansari said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, will meet with “a number of Iranian officials” in Tehran to “discuss ways to de-escalate tensions” and “create the conditions conducive to dialogue”.

“The visit comes in line with the State of Qatar’s firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region,” he added, as per Al Jazeera reports.

Trump says he is 'not in a hurry' for Iran talks

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he has no fixed timeline for Iran to return to the negotiating table to end the conflict with Washington. As per Al Jazeera, Trump is "not in a hurry" for talks to resume, adding that the US was "winning very big" and pointed to economic difficulties in Iran as he explained his position.

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed several allied foreign ministers that Washington does not currently intend to launch fresh military strikes against Iran "for the time being", Axios reported. According to the report, the Trump administration is instead seeking to increase pressure through naval blockades and economic measures while keeping petroleum flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar and Pakistan are acting as key diplomatic mediators in efforts to de-escalate the US-Iran conflict. Friday, August 28, will mark six months since the US launched its war on Iran. Trump had earlier said the conflict would last just "four to six" weeks.In June, the United States and Iran signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding covering issues including transit through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions on Iran and talks on Tehran's nuclear programme. The agreement expired earlier this month.

Wth inputs from ANI)