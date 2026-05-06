US-Iran talks progress? Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz, Iran port blockade stays

The US President noted that the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed" between Tehran and Washington. Details here.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, will be temporarily paused even as the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.

Trump further claimed that the decision also followed what he described as significant military gains during the campaign against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives.

The US President further noted that the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed" between Tehran and Washington.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed," the post stated.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf. In another post on Truth Social, Trump said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces started the operation on Monday to support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor under Project Freedom.

According to a statement by CENTCOM, the US military will support the operation through deployment of guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA India but is directly published from ANI)