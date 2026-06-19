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US-Iran talks not finalised, JD Vance not going to Switzerland tonight: Report

The representatives from the United States and Iran were expected to meet in Switzerland on Friday to mark a deal ending the US-Israeli war on Iran and to start the next stage of negotiations.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 08:17 AM IST

US-Iran talks not finalised, JD Vance not going to Switzerland tonight: Report
US-Iran talks in Switzerland on hold (File photo: ANI)
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The scheduled US-Iran talks in Switzerland on June 19, 2026, have been delayed, as the White House spokesperson said that US Vice President J.D. Vance is not departing tonight. The new round of talks with Iran was scheduled in Geneva today, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding to end the war.

US-Iran planned negotiations in Switzerland are on hold, why?

“As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” the spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

“But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight.

“We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps.”

According to reports, the White House has cited logistical issues behind the delay. Following the  Memorandum of Understanding signed by the US and Iran, the talks were meant to work out the technical aspects of the MoU. The negotiations were scheduled to be held in Switzerland on Friday, but Vance is not willing to travel to Lucerne. On the other hand, Iranian negotiators had said the date was yet to be fixed. However, the White House said the US delegation was ready to leave at the first available opportunity.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What are the key goals?

The representatives from the United States and Iran were expected to meet in Switzerland on Friday to mark a deal ending the US-Israeli war on Iran and to start the next stage of negotiations. After a signed 14-point temporary peace framework, both parties have officially started a 60-day window for both countries to negotiate deeper issues.

The main goals of these discussions are to iron out the technical details of the new 14-point agreement. The major points include opening trade routes to secure the free movement of ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after months of blockades. They will negotiate limits on Iran's nuclear program, the potential release of up to $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets and easing economic sanctions. The aim is also to halt ongoing military actions and hostilities in Lebanon.

 

 

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