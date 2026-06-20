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US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Trump envoys on ground, Iran FM en route after MoU: Report

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 08:49 AM IST

US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Trump envoys on ground, Iran FM en route after MoU: Report
US-Iran talks in Switzerland(File photo: ANI)
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A new round of US-Iran negotiations is expected to take place in Switzerland, with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi both headed for talks, Axios reported, citing US and diplomatic sources related to the matter. 

US envoy, Iran FM en route to Switzerland: Report

Witkoff is en route to Switzerland, where the first round of talks aimed at reaching a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to take place. The US-Iran Witkoff is heading to Switzerland to join Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who’s already on the ground, Axios reported. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi plans to travel there on Saturday, it added.

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. US Vice President JD Vance postponed his trip to Switzerland amid rising Israel-Hezbollah tensions in Lebanon.  However, a ceasefire was reportedly reached between the two sides, according to sources close to Reuters.

There is no official statement from Israel as of now; however, Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said on X: “Israel remains firmly committed to an immediate ceasefire. If Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases its hostilities, it will be met with quiet.” 

Despite the new ceasefire,  Israel’s attacks continued almost immediately, leaving residents in southern Lebanon questioning whether the ceasefire had any meaning, according to Al Jazeera reports. 

 

The talk is part of the recently announced memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides to end the hostilities in West Asia. 

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