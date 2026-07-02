US-Iran talks in Doha focus on Strait of Hormuz, Iran's toll demand and sanctions relief

Indirect US-Iran talks in Doha focused on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's proposal to charge transit fees, frozen assets and regional security.

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Doha, Qatar, with discussions largely centred on the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's demand to impose transit fees on vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

Neither side commented publicly on whether the latest round of negotiations resulted in any significant progress toward a broader agreement. However, according to Axios, negotiators continued to debate several provisions of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month.

Sources quoted by Axios said the key issues on the agenda included the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's frozen overseas assets, and the ceasefire in Lebanon. During the talks, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly urged the Iranian delegation to reconsider its proposal to charge tolls for ships using the strait, warning that such a move could jeopardise a much larger agreement between Washington and Tehran.

"The US message to Iran was 'Think bigger,'" a US official told Axios. The official argued that if US sanctions were lifted, Iran would earn significantly more by freely exporting its oil and other resources than it would through transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz.

Why the Strait of Hormuz is back in focus

The Strait of Hormuz emerged as one of the most contentious issues during the Doha talks, particularly following recent military exchanges between the United States and Iran. Tensions have also risen after the establishment of a new shipping route near Oman's coastline, which Iran has criticised. According to the report, the dispute has been linked to recent attacks on several commercial vessels in the region.

Over recent months, Tehran has publicly advocated for joint sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz with Oman. Iranian officials have proposed that both countries jointly administer the waterway and introduce passage fees once the 60-day period outlined in the MoU expires. That period began immediately after the agreement was signed and is intended to allow both sides to negotiate a comprehensive settlement to the conflict. The reported deadline for reaching a final agreement is August 18.

Differences also remain over how the MoU should be interpreted. According to Axios, the United States maintains that any future governance arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz should have the support of Gulf nations. Iran, however, argues that because the strait falls within its territorial waters, neighbouring Gulf states may offer their views, but Tehran should retain the final authority.

"The Gulf is currently in discussions about how the Strait should be managed after the MoU expires, and those discussions are converging," a US official was quoted as saying by Axios.

According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry, the next round of indirect US-Iran talks is expected to take place after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is reportedly scheduled to be buried on July 9.