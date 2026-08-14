US-Iran talks hit deadlock as Strait of Hormuz standoff deepens: What's next?

Iran has rejected Donald Trump’s claim that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz, while talks over reopening the key waterway and ending the wider conflict remain stalled.

The dispute over the Strait of Hormuz has become the biggest hurdle in efforts to reach a broader peace deal between the US and Iran. While US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington is in “total control” of the strategic waterway, Iran insists that the strait remains blocked and will not reopen until its demands are accepted.

Iran rejects Trump’s claim over Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) rejected Trump’s statement and said that US claims about the waterway do not change the situation on the ground.

“Claims and repeated posts by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality,” the authority said on X.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran’s conditions are accepted,” it added.

Iranian forces are currently preventing ships without Iranian approval from passing through the narrow waterway, which lies between Iran and Oman.

The situation has also affected shipping traffic. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy routes, with about one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies passing through it during normal conditions.

US and Iran accuse each other of escalating tensions

While Trump says the US controls the strait, Iran maintains that the waterway remains under its control.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised Washington's actions and said the US had made serious mistakes because of what he described as intelligence failures.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Worse than fake news is fake intelligence.”

Basij Organisation commander Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb also said the strait remains under Iranian control.

“Today you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security,” Taeb said, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Why has the Strait of Hormuz become a major issue?

The two sides had earlier agreed on a June 17 memorandum of understanding under which Iran would keep the waterway open for 60 days.

However, disagreements soon emerged over how ships could travel through the strait and who would control the routes. Iran also disagreed with the US over whether it could charge fees to ships using the waterway.

The situation later worsened after Iran fired on some vessels that it said had not followed its approved route.

As a result, the Strait of Hormuz has become a central issue in the wider peace negotiations.

Iran and Oman are trying to find a solution

Iran says it is not holding direct talks with the US over the strait. Instead, it is negotiating with Oman, which Tehran wants to involve in the future management of the waterway.

Qatar has said that the Iran-Oman talks have reached an “advanced stage”.

“As mediators, we want the Strait of Hormuz reopened as soon as possible,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

The negotiations are focused on creating safe shipping routes while addressing the security concerns of both Iran and Oman.

Iran has said the talks are aimed at “establishing safe inbound and outbound shipping lanes” while protecting the sovereign rights and security interests of both countries.

What is happening with the wider US-Iran peace talks?

The broader peace process has also stalled. Iran says it does not want to negotiate directly with Washington because it believes the US violated the June 17 agreement by resuming strikes on Iran.

Pakistan has now stepped up efforts to mediate between the two countries. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently held talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran as Islamabad tries to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Earlier, the US and Iran had held face-to-face talks in April. The two sides later signed the June 17 agreement remotely, which was supposed to begin a 60-day negotiation process.

However, disagreements prevented the process from moving forward.

What does Iran want before reopening the strait?

Iran has laid out several conditions for fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Its demands include an end to US threats and attacks against Iran and its allies, the lifting of the US naval blockade, withdrawal of US military forces from the region, compensation for war-related damage, removal of sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Trump, meanwhile, has said the US would seek compensation from Iran for decades of damage. The two sides therefore remain far apart on several major issues.

What happens next?

The immediate focus is on the Iran-Oman negotiations over safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. If the two sides can reach an agreement, commercial shipping could gradually resume.

However, experts have warned that if the US and Iran remain unwilling to compromise, restrictions on the waterway could continue and the wider confrontation could become a prolonged conflict.

For now, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the standoff, with both sides maintaining sharply different positions over who controls the strategic waterway and what is required to reopen it.

What is Iran seeking from the US?

Iran’s position in the negotiations is largely focused on security and economic concerns, according to observers cited by Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera’s Tohid Assidi reported on Thursday that Tehran wants firm security guarantees to ensure that any agreement reached with Washington can provide a period of stability.

Iran is also seeking economic relief, including the removal of the US naval blockade and a freeze on sanctions. These remain among Tehran’s key demands in the negotiations.

At the same time, analysts believe Washington may eventually have to make some concessions. Growing domestic pressure in the US to prevent the conflict from escalating further could push the Trump administration towards a compromise.

There are also concerns over the US military's stockpile of defensive weapons. US media reports have suggested that dwindling supplies of defensive munitions may have influenced Trump's decision to hold back from carrying out the large-scale strikes against Iran that he had previously threatened.