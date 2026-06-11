US-Iran Talks doomed? Pentagon attacks southern Iran, Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz

The strikes came hours after Trump and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued warnings that Washington was prepared to target key Iranian facilities and intensify military action.

The US launched a fresh attack on Iran as explosions were reported in multiple regions, including Sirik and Minab, marking a further escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said strikes have been launched against US forces in the region, specifically mentioning bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, according to Iranian news reports.

US strikes multiple targets in Iran, CENTCOM says 'completed additional self-defence'

Most recently, the US military’s Central Command stated that its forces have “completed additional self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran”, at President Trump’s direction. “CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran,” CENTCOM said in an update shared on X. It added that US forces “fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters” in “response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

About US attacks on Iran, Trump also detailed that “49 Tomahawk missiles were used to hit targets inside of Iran, some of them as close as 40 miles [64km] from the Iranian capital of Tehran”. “The president said the US fighter jets are also operating over the skies of Iran, taking out radar systems and air defence systems in the southwestern part of the country, close to the Persian Gulf. US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” Fox reported.

The strikes came hours after Trump and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued warnings that Washington was prepared to target key Iranian facilities and intensify military action unless Tehran changed course.

IRGC launches retaliatory strikes, Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz

Following the US attacks, the IRGC announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, warning all vessels to stay away. They declared that all vessel traffic, including oil tankers and commercial ships, would be barred from passage. The command warned that any ship attempting to transit the strategic waterway would be targeted. Shortly after the announcement, the command stated that its forces struck two vessels attempting to navigate through the closed strait.

The command has also launched a retaliatory strike on US bases, with its Aerospace and Navy forces carrying out a two-wave strike against US regional installations, reportedly targeting 18 facilities across military bases hosting American troops, according to Al Jazeera reports.