US-Iran talks back on track, Ghalibaf to lead Iranian team, JD Vance to reach Pakistan Tuesday

After the first round of ceasefire negotiations ended in a gridlock between Tehran and Washington over the energy artery, the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran's nuclear capacities, the Islamabad talks represent the final diplomatic off-ramp before a potential escalation into full-scale infrastructure war

The US and Iran on Monday signalled that they will likely send negotiators to peace talks in Pakistan this week. Vice President JD Vance is expected in Islamabad on Tuesday, and Iran said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will attend if Vance does. Talks had been in doubt after weekend threats as a two-week ceasefire nears expiration. An Iranian delegation is preparing to travel to Islamabad tomorrow for talks with the US, the New York Times reports. The development comes as the current US-Iran two-week ceasefire is set to end on April 22.

The delegation is expected to touch down in Islamabad tonight (local time), where Pakistani mediators, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir, have established a high-security "Red Zone" for the summit.

US-Iran talks back on track: Ghalibaf will attend if Vance attends

After the first round of ceasefire negotiations ended in a gridlock between Tehran and Washington over the energy artery, the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran's nuclear capacities, the Islamabad talks represent the final diplomatic off-ramp before a potential escalation into full-scale infrastructure warfare.

US Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in Islamabad to lead a high-level American delegation in a second round of ceasefire negotiations with Iran. The US team, which includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, aims to break a deadlock that paralysed the first round of talks. The primary sticking points remain Iran's nuclear capabilities and the status of the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian delegation will arrive on Tuesday to discuss an extension; however, hardliners in Tehran, via the Tasnim News Agency, have pushed back, stating no talks will proceed while the US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect. However, as per the latest update, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will attend if Vice President JD Vance also attends.

Ghalibaf, earlier in the day, criticised Tehran politicians who oppose ceasefire talks with the U.S., warning they will “destroy Iran” by blocking negotiations, according to London-based Iran International. Ghalibaf, who co-leads Iran’s U.S. talks delegation with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, singled out hardliners Saeed Jalili and Amir-Hossein Sabeti as “extremists.” He said this “militant current” is using state broadcasters to stoke opposition to talks and provoke civilians by backing fundamentalists. The report also noted Ghalibaf is concerned that he and Araghchi could be removed from office over their support for the talks.

When Iran said no plans to send negotiators to Pakistan

Iran had earlier said it has no plans to send negotiators to Pakistan for a new round of talks after the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire “from the beginning,” citing the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since April 13 and the overnight seizure of an Iranian container ship as breaches of the truce and international law. He warned that Iranian forces “will respond accordingly” if the U.S. and Israel resume aggression, but said Tehran still stands by its 10-point proposal submitted before the first Islamabad talks as the basis for negotiation. Baghaei added, “The US is not learning its lessons from experience,” saying it “will never lead to good results,” and confirmed Iran had notified Pakistan, the main mediator, of the violations.

Ghalibaf, earlier in the day, criticised Tehran politicians who oppose ceasefire talks with the U.S., warning they will “destroy Iran” by blocking negotiations, according to London-based Iran International. Ghalibaf, who co-leads Iran’s U.S. talks delegation with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, singled out hardliners Saeed Jalili and Amir-Hossein Sabeti as “extremists.” He said this “militant current” is using state broadcasters to stoke opposition to talks and provoke civilians by backing fundamentalists.

Why did the first round of US-Iran peace talks fail?

The first round of US-Iran peace talks that took place on April 12, 2026, in Islamabad collapsed after 21 hours because both sides refused to budge on Iran’s nuclear program. The US demanded a permanent commitment that Iran “will not seek a nuclear weapon” or the ability to build one quickly, while Iran rejected giving up its right to any nuclear program, even for medical use. Iran accused the US of “maximalism” and last-minute expanded demands. No agreement was reached, but both sides left the door open to future talks.