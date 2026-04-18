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US-Iran Talks 2.0: When and where will next round begin? Will Tehran agree to hand over enriched uranium to Washington?

A fresh round of US-Iran talks is set in Islamabad amid renewed diplomatic efforts in West Asia.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

US-Iran Talks 2.0: When and where will next round begin? Will Tehran agree to hand over enriched uranium to Washington?
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Iranian and American negotiators are expected to meet in Islamabad on Monday, with delegations likely arriving in the Pakistani capital on Sunday, according to officials familiar with the discussions. The talks aim to revive stalled diplomatic efforts and ease tensions in West Asia, particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security concerns.

Regional Leaders Discuss De-escalation

Parallel diplomatic efforts were underway at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The discussions focused on international initiatives to reduce hostilities and promote dialogue. The Emir and President Erdogan praised Pakistan’s mediation role and expressed support for Sharif’s efforts, according to Qatar’s Amiri Diwan.

High-Level Visits Bolster Diplomatic Engagement

Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, travelled to Tehran to meet Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday. During his visit, Munir was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The meeting aimed to prepare the groundwork for the second round of Islamabad talks, following earlier discussions in April that were historic but inconclusive. The initial talks marked the first direct, high-level negotiations between the United States and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Temporary Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah

Amid these negotiations, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The agreement follows intensified diplomatic engagement and is viewed as a potential first step toward broader de-escalation in the region. Trump reported 'excellent conversations' with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, noting that both leaders committed to the temporary truce.

Strategic Importance for West Asia

The ceasefire occurs at a critical moment along the Israel-Lebanon border, which has experienced heightened volatility. The truce is intended to prevent further escalation and create space for diplomatic solutions. Pakistani officials involved in the US-Iran discussions have expressed cautious optimism that these combined efforts, both the Islamabad talks and regional coordination, may lead to a breakthrough in longstanding tensions.

Next Steps and Expectations

As both US-Iran negotiations and regional diplomacy continue, attention is focused on whether these efforts can produce tangible progress. The upcoming Islamabad talks will be closely watched by international stakeholders, particularly as Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and broader security concerns in West Asia remain central to regional stability.

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