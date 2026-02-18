US, Iran report good progress in Geneva nuclear talks; Tehran to present detailed proposals in two weeks

The US and Iran made limited progress in Geneva nuclear talks, with Tehran set to present detailed proposals within two weeks to bridge remaining gaps.

Fresh diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran has yielded cautious optimism, with Tehran expected to return within two weeks with comprehensive proposals aimed at narrowing remaining differences. A senior US official said the latest round of discussions marked meaningful movement, though several complex issues remain unresolved.

'Constructive steps were taken, but important technical and political matters still require further negotiation,' the official noted, adding that Iranian representatives are committed to presenting clearer frameworks to bridge outstanding gaps.

High-Stakes Diplomacy in Geneva

The talks took place in Geneva, where US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, met Iranian officials for intensive discussions. The renewed engagement comes amid heightened rhetoric from both sides, underscoring the fragile nature of the diplomatic process.

In the lead-up to the negotiations, President Trump urged Tehran to adopt a pragmatic approach, warning of serious repercussions if diplomacy fails. He referenced past US military actions, including the June 2025 B-2 bomber strike, as evidence of Washington’s resolve. The administration signalled that while it remains open to a negotiated settlement, it expects firm commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear activities.

Sharp Rhetoric from Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded with pointed remarks of his own. In statements posted on social media, Khamenei challenged US assertions of military superiority, suggesting that even the most formidable armed forces are not immune to significant setbacks.

He also commented on the increased American naval presence in the region, emphasising that US military assets could be vulnerable in the event of confrontation. His remarks reflected ongoing tensions that continue to frame the diplomatic landscape.

Background: The JCPOA and Its Fallout

The current negotiations trace back to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran and major world powers, including the United States. Under the deal, Iran agreed to limit uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent and cap its stockpile at 300 kilograms in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, the accord unraveled in 2018 after the United States withdrew unilaterally under President Trump’s administration, triggering renewed sanctions and escalating regional tensions.

Previous rounds of talks were held in April 2025, but key disputes persisted. With Tehran promising more detailed proposals soon, diplomats on both sides face a critical window to determine whether the negotiations can produce a sustainable path forward.