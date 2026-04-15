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US-Iran peace talks second round soon? Pakistani delegation heads to Tehran with America's message

US President Donald Trump has also hinted that peace talks with Iran could resume this week. Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, the US leader said that a fresh round of negotiations was imminent "over the next two days".

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

US-Iran peace talks second round soon? Pakistani delegation heads to Tehran with America's message
First round of US-Iran peace talks were held in Islamabad over the weekend.
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A delegation from Pakistan is on the way to Iran to deliver a message from the United States, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday (April 15). The team might also plan for a second round of talks between the US and Iran, which have been engaged in a deadly war since February this year, news agency Reuters reported citing the Iranian media. Th development comes after the first round of US-Iran peace talks, held in the Pakistani capital city Islamabad, failed to yield a breakthrough.

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei had said that Tehran was "very likely to receive a Pakistani delegation" in continuation of the talks in Islamabad. "Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, several messages have been exchanged through Pakistan," Baqaei said, according to news agency AFP. The spokesperson added that some of the US' demands during the Islamabad talks were "unreasonable and unrealistic".

US President Donald Trump has also hinted that peace talks with Iran could resume this week. Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, the US leader said that a fresh round of negotiations was imminent "over the next two days". Trump's statement came even as the US military has enforced a naval blockade of Iranian ports which it says has cut off maritime trade with Iran.

The US and Iran held 21 hours of face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan over the weekend, but the talks ended without any agreement. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments -- has remained largely blocked amid the war, disrupting energy supplies and driving up oil prices.

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