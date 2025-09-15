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US-Iran peace talks second round not happening as Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad

This comes after an Iranian delegation, led by the country's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, departed following high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, again leaving Islamabad's ambitions of brokering a US-Iran peace deal in tatters.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 12:26 AM IST

US-Iran peace talks second round not happening as Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad
United States President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had cancelled the scheduled visit of a US delegation, comprising top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Pakistan for a second round of peace talks with Iran. Citing a phone call with Trump, Fox News reported that Trump cancelled the high-profile trip due to the long-distance engagements being unnecessary and unproductive.

According to Fox News, Trump said: "I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing'."

This comes after an Iranian delegation, led by the country's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, departed following high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, again leaving Islamabad's ambitions of brokering a US-Iran peace deal in tatters. Al Jazeera reported that the delegation left the Pakistani capital after giving an "official list of demands" to Pakistan for the US and Israel in order to achieve a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The developments effectively signal the end of Islamabad's hopes to facilitate the much-anticipated second round of peace dialogue, as Araghchi is now set to travel to Oman and Russia. According to a statement from Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister explained to the Pakistani leadership Iran's "principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against" the Islamic republic. The first round of talks hosted in Islamabad earlier this month -- featuring US Vice-President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker MB Ghalibaf -- had dragged on for 21 hours, but did not produce a breakthrough.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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