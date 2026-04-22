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US-Iran peace talks second round soon? Trump shares 'good news'

United States President Donald Trump has said that "good news" on a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran could come by Friday. The American president said that peace negotiations could resume within the next "36 to 72" hours, according to a report by the New York Post. "It's possible!" Trump reportedly told the publication. But Iran said that it had not made a decision about negotiating anytime soon.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

US-Iran peace talks second round soon? Trump shares 'good news'
United States President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump has said that "good news" on a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran could come by Friday. The American president said that peace negotiations could resume within the next "36 to 72" hours, according to a report by the New York Post. "It's possible!" Trump reportedly told the publication. But Iran said that it had not made a decision about negotiating anytime soon.

In a statement posted to X, Tasnim News, an agency associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said: "Trump lied again." It added: "Iran currently has no decision to negotiate on Friday." Trump's comments about a second round of talks came after he extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks to take place. This time, the US has not put a deadline on Iran's next move.

In a post on social media, Trump said: "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal." He added: "I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted."

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