FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran peace talks: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian open to deal if Washington drops 'totalitarianism'

Gold, silver prices today, April 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Faridabad's Budhaina village set for major overhaul with Rs 14 crore development plan, sewer, road worse to be fixed

Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked

PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC ahead of West Bengal election: 'Nothing but ruin in 15 years'

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede; Mumbai Indians fall short by 18 runs

India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air

Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with Ananya Bir

'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam and Chris Gayle

MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran peace talks: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian open to deal if Washington drops 'totalitarianism'

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement involving Iran and regional stakeholders, including discussions hosted in Pakistan under the framework of the "Islamabad Talks.'

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 07:17 AM IST

US-Iran peace talks: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian open to deal if Washington drops 'totalitarianism'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has indicated that Tehran remains open to reaching an agreement with the United States, provided Washington "abandons its totalitarianism" and respects the rights of the Iranian people.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said,"If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found. I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Qalibaf, and say "God gives you strength.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement involving Iran and regional stakeholders, including discussions hosted in Pakistan under the framework of the "Islamabad Talks." Separately, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam underscored the significance of the initiative, describing it as an evolving diplomatic process rather than a one-off event. 'The Islamabad Talks is 'not an event but a process'. The Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties. I would like to express my gratitude to the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan, especially H.E. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their initiative of goodwill and good office for the talks."


Moghadam noted that Iran's high-ranking delegation pursued the talks with "dignity, self-confidence and faith," while keeping in focus the concerns of its people and safeguarding national interests. "With the tireless efforts of all sectors in Pakistan, including the government, army, police and security forces to facilitate and manage the talks, talks were held in a dignified and befitting atmosphere for the guests in a calm, orderly and secure environment with equal logistic opportunities for both sides. The Iranian high-ranking negotiating team, with dignity, self-confidence and faith in Allah Almighty and attention to the concerns of the people, pursued dignified talks for the great Iranian nation to ensure and secure the national interests and legitimate rights of the people," he added.


The remarks came after hours of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended in a stalemate on Sunday. US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement had been reached despite extensive discussions. He added that while the US delegation would return without a deal, the outcome was "bad news for Iran" more than for the United States. Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Vance said that negotiations lasted around 21 hours and included several substantive discussions but failed to yield a final conclusion."We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America," Vance said. "We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement", he added.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran peace talks: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian open to deal if Washington drops 'totalitarianism'
US-Iran peace talks: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian open to deal if...
Gold, silver prices today, April 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Faridabad's Budhaina village set for major overhaul with Rs 14 crore development plan, sewer, road worse to be fixed
Faridabad's Budhaina village set for major overhaul with Rs 14 crore development
Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked
Asha Bhosle: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and Lata
PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC ahead of West Bengal election: 'Nothing but ruin in 15 years'
'Nothing but ruin': PM Modi slams TMC ahead of West Bengal polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement