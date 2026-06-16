US-Iran peace deal to be signed in Switzerland on June 19

A spokesperson for the Swiss federal department of foreign affairs said that the confederation has been engaged in diplomatic consultations with the concerned stakeholders, including Iran, the United States, and Qatar with regards to the signing of the agreement.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the US-Iran peace deal has been scheduled to take place on Friday (June 19) at Burgenstock in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden, the Swiss foreign ministry said. A spokesperson for the Swiss federal department of foreign affairs said that the confederation has been engaged in diplomatic consultations with the concerned stakeholders, including Iran, the United States, and Qatar with regards to the signing of the agreement.

"For several days now, the FDFA has been in close contact with the United States of America, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar regarding the possible signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran in Switzerland. At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden," the spokesperson said. The Swiss foreign ministry said that the choice of venue had been jointly proposed by the mediating countries, Pakistan and Qatar, with the US and Iran also involved in the process. "Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory," the spokesperson added.

However, the ministry said that no additional details about the format or proceedings of the signing ceremony could be disclosed at this stage. "No further information can be provided at this stage regarding the procedure or the details of the planned signing. We have taken note of the interest in covering the event on-site and will be in touch as soon as we are able to provide further details," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he might not be present during the signing of the peace deal with Iran, scheduled for Friday. Speaking with reporters during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Trump expressed uncertainity over his presence at the signing of the agreement but confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would be in attendance. "It depends. JD is coming in for. He was originally going to do. I'll probably be gone by then. We're having dinner in a day and a half, right? We're going to be staying quite late," Trump said. "I may be involved, I may not," he added.

Vance also confirmed that Iran and the US had already "signed the deal digitally" on Sunday. "We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," he told ABC's Good Morning America, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets under the agreement.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).