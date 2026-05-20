US-Iran peace deal soon? Report says Pakistan army chief Asim Munir may travel to Tehran

The army chief of Pakistan -- which is mediating the US-Iran talks -- Asim Munir may travel to Iran on Thursday to announce the final version of the deal, as per the report, which added that another round of negotiations is expected in Pakistan's Islamabad after the Hajj season.

A peace deal between the United States and Iran could be announced within the coming few hours, Al Arabiya has reported citing sources close to the developments. The report said that efforts are currently underway to finalise the text of the peace agreement. The army chief of Pakistan -- which is mediating the US-Iran talks -- Asim Munir may travel to Iran on Thursday (May 21) to announce the final version of the deal, as per the report, which added that another round of negotiations is expected in Pakistan's Islamabad after the Hajj season.

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign ministry said that Tehran is currently studying the US' points of view on the peace proposal. The Islamic republic is "seriously and in good faith" pursuing the path of peace, but holds "severe and reasonable suspicion" about the US, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had revealed that talks with Iran were in the final stage, but warned of attacks if Tehran does not agree to a deal. "We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," the US leader told reporters on Wednesday.

Oil prices have plunged as much as 5 percent as reports of a possible US-Iran peace deal surface. The global energy market has taken a massive hit amid the conflict, which began on February 28, and led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key energy chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world's oil passes. India also relies heavily on oil imports from the Middle East, which has led to a surge in fuel prices in the country. Over the past week, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised twice in cities across India. The rates were first raised by Rs 3 per liter, followed by a surge of 90 paise per liter.