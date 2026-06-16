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US-Iran peace deal: Trump says Strait of Hormuz will be 'completely open' by Friday

Trump expressed optimism over the implementation of the deal and the restoration of maritime movement through the strategically significant waterway. "I am very happy to say the deal's all signed and the strait is already partially opened," he said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 02:00 AM IST

US-Iran peace deal: Trump says Strait of Hormuz will be 'completely open' by Friday
United States President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Strait of Hormuz had "already partially opened" and would be "completely opened" by Friday under the peace agreement reached with Iran. Speaking during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Evian-les-Bains in France, Trump expressed optimism over the implementation of the deal and the restoration of maritime movement through the strategically significant waterway.

"I am very happy to say the deal's all signed and the strait is already partially opened. They are doing a little hunt for a couple of mines they've already found. But essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened. We got along very well with Iran," Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, handles a major share of global oil shipments. The disruptions in navigation through the narrow passage during the US-Iran war had significant implications for international energy markets and global trade. Earlier in the day, Trump said that ships, including several carrying oil, had started moving out of the Hormuz Strait following his announcement of the completion of the peace deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that maritime traffic through the narrow waterway had resumed and described the designated shipping route as secure. "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway', which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also," Trump wrote in his post. The developments come after Trump on Sunday announced that the deal with Iran was "complete". The US-Iran war had broken out in late-February with airstrikes on Tehran.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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