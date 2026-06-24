US-Iran peace deal: Marco Rubio begins Gulf visit, says 'No country is allowed to charge tolls'; flags Hezbollah

Rubio stressed that freedom of navigation is non-negotiable, adding that the US expects the same standard to apply here. Check what he said on arrival in the UAE.

As part of the expanding US-Iran deal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the UAE on Tuesday and said that no country would be allowed to impose tolls or fees on the Strait of Hormuz. On Lebanon, Rubio said Washington will engage directly with Beirut, while flagging Iran's role as a key issue in the conflict.

Rubio arrives in the UAE: US won't accept toll in Strait of Hormuz

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi as part of his visit to the Persian Gulf region from June 23 to June 25, Rubio stressed that freedom of navigation is non-negotiable, adding that the US expects the same standard to apply here. "That's the law. These are its international waterways. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That's existing international law. That's the way it is in international waterways all over the world, and that's the way we expect it'll be here," he said.

Rubio on Lebanon issue

Addressing questions about Lebanon, Rubio underscored that any ceasefire arrangement involving Lebanon would be negotiated independently of talks concerning Iran."Well, that process is separate. It's separate because Lebanon is a sovereign country. It has a government. And when it comes to Lebanon and what's happening inside of Lebanon, we're going to negotiate a deal directly with the Lebanese Government," the US Secretary of State said.He added that he had recently spoken with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, alongside US Vice President JD Vance, and that US officials were currently engaged on the ground in Lebanon.

Further, Rubio flagged Iran's role as a key issue. "There's an Iranian issue concerning Lebanon, and that is their support and sponsorship of Hezbollah. That factor will be discussed as part of our conversations with the Iranians." But Rubio emphasised Lebanese sovereignty: "The future of Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese people, to their sovereign elected government, and that's what we're going to be working with." He noted progress after 72 hours of talks but said "a lot of work remains" as the US listens to partners' security and economic concerns.

About Rubio's Gulf tour

Rubio's visit to the West Asia region comes days after the conclusion of the initial rounds of technical talks between Iran and the US that took place in Switzerland, as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). He has scheduled stops in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain. The trip is aimed at consulting regional allies as Washington advances discussions with Iran and addresses broader security concerns, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.