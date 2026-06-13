US-Iran peace deal: Pakistan PM Sharif says finalisation likely 'in next 24 hours'

Sharif added that Pakistan was preparing for an electronic signing of the agreement, which would be followed by "technical level talks" during the next week.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that a peace deal between the United States and Iran was "closer than ever" and could be finalised in the "next 24 hours." Sharif added that Pakistan was preparing for an electronic signing of the agreement, which would be followed by "technical level talks" next week.

In a post on X, Sharif said: "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace."

On Friday, a senior US administration official said Iran had committed to never develop or procure nuclear weapons under the proposed agreement, while sanctions relief would be subject to strict verification and inspections. The official further stated that the agreement enjoyed support from regional partners, including Israel and Gulf nations. "We feel quite confident that all of our allies- the Israelis and the Gulf coalition- will get on board. Obviously, that doesn't mean they give up the right to self-defence, and if Iranians don't honor their end of the obligation, I wouldn't expect the Israelis to not respond."

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that a peace deal with the US had "never been closer." In a post on X, Araghchi had said: "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).