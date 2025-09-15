US-Iran peace deal: Pakistan PM Sharif says 'final text' of agreement reached

Sharif said that Pakistan had been engaged in mediation efforts, despite earlier rounds of talks failing to produce a breakthrough, with Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries subsequently emerging as key facilitators in efforts to advance the negotiations.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that a "final, agreed-upon text" of a peace deal between the United States and Iran had been reached. In a post on X, Sharif said that Pakistan had been engaged in mediation efforts, despite earlier rounds of talks failing to produce a breakthrough, with Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries subsequently emerging as key facilitators in efforts to advance the negotiations. He also flagged an "incessant misinformation campaign", which he described as attempts to derail the proposed agreement.

In his X post, Sharif wrote: "Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now."

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that a peace agreement with the US had "never been closer." In a post on X, Araghchi had said: "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course." US President Donald Trump shared his post on Truth Social. Trump had earlier accused Iran of circulating fake news about the terms of the potential peace deal.

These statements come after CNN reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran was expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland. The report said that the proposed agreement entailed a 60-day ceasefire on all fronts, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit fees, and ensuring that uninterrupted movement of energy supplies through the strategic waterway would return to pre-war levels within 30 days of the signing of the agreement.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).