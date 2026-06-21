US-Iran Peace Deal: JD Vance, Iranian negotiators head to Switzerland; Will Israeli strikes derail talks?

US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian negotiators will finalise peace talks amid growing tensions in the Middle East aggravated by continuing Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have departed for Switzerland on Saturday (local time) for technical-level talks with Iran, following the signing of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides to end the hostilities in West Asia as diplomatic efforts continue over nuclear and regional security issues. Iranian negotiators arrived for talks aimed at finalising key elements of the deal to end the war.