US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning after Israel's attack on Beirut

The Iranian official's remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out what it described as a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area on Sunday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr on Sunday warned that a response was forthcoming following Israel's strike on Beirut, saying that any violation of the Islamic republic's "red lines" would not be tolerated. According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Zolghadr said: "A response is ahead," while stressing that the "unity of fronts has created a security chain in defence of the region." He highlighted the importance of Lebanon to Iran, saying that "Lebanon is our life, and violating the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated."

The Iranian official's remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out what it described as a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area on Sunday. The Israeli military said that the operation was conducted in response to the launch of aerial targets towards Israeli territory earlier in the day. In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said the targeted facility was being used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate and advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers stationed in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah also claimed it had conducted a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has criticised the Israeli strike, saying that the attack on Beirut "should not have happened" at a time when efforts to secure a peace deal with Iran were nearing completion. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could derail the ongoing efforts for peace. "This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump said, reiterating Israel's right to self-defence but describing the triggering incident as "very small and meaningless."

Trump also expressed optimism that a peace agreement with Iran could be signed soon, describing it as a key step towards preventing nuclear proliferation and bringing long-term stability to West Asia. He also called for an end to attacks by both Israel and the Hezbollah, saying that the region stood on the brink of a potentially historic breakthrough.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).