FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning after Israel's attack on Beirut

US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning after Israel's attack on Beirut

The Iranian official's remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out what it described as a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area on Sunday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 01:57 AM IST

US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning after Israel's attack on Beirut
Iran said that violation of 'red lines' will not be tolerated.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr on Sunday warned that a response was forthcoming following Israel's strike on Beirut, saying that any violation of the Islamic republic's "red lines" would not be tolerated. According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Zolghadr said: "A response is ahead," while stressing that the "unity of fronts has created a security chain in defence of the region." He highlighted the importance of Lebanon to Iran, saying that "Lebanon is our life, and violating the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated."

The Iranian official's remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out what it described as a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area on Sunday. The Israeli military said that the operation was conducted in response to the launch of aerial targets towards Israeli territory earlier in the day. In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said the targeted facility was being used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate and advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers stationed in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah also claimed it had conducted a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has criticised the Israeli strike, saying that the attack on Beirut "should not have happened" at a time when efforts to secure a peace deal with Iran were nearing completion. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could derail the ongoing efforts for peace. "This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump said, reiterating Israel's right to self-defence but describing the triggering incident as "very small and meaningless."

Trump also expressed optimism that a peace agreement with Iran could be signed soon, describing it as a key step towards preventing nuclear proliferation and bringing long-term stability to West Asia. He also called for an end to attacks by both Israel and the Hezbollah, saying that the region stood on the brink of a potentially historic breakthrough.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning after Israel's attack on Beirut
US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning
Iran warns of retaliation after Israeli strike on Beirut, says ‘red lines’ violation unacceptable
Iran warns of retaliation after Israeli strike on Beirut
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman
PM Modi departs France's Nice for historic visit to Slovakia
PM Modi departs France's Nice for historic visit to Slovakia
Congress turns Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday into a mega job fair: Know how to register
Congress turns Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday into a mega job fair
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement