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US-Iran peace deal gains ground after Iran offers to surrender its enriched Uranium stockpile

The development comes alongside an intense wave of multilateral diplomacy spearheaded by Washington. While the deal is still broad, detailed discussions on transferring, diluting, or neutralising the material will come later, after a broader agreement is in place.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 24, 2026, 11:04 AM IST

US-Iran peace deal gains ground after Iran offers to surrender its enriched Uranium stockpile
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As negotiations with the United States continue, Iran has chosen to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in an effort to resolve the West Asia conflict, two US officials told The New York Times. While Tehran has committed to surrendering the material in a general statement, the exact mechanisms for how the uranium will be relinquished remain unfinalized.

US-Iran peace deal moves forward: Iran chose to surrender its uranium stockpile

The development comes alongside an intense wave of multilateral diplomacy spearheaded by Washington. While the deal is still broad, detailed discussions on transferring, diluting, or neutralising the material will come later, after a broader agreement is in place. 

The concession points to a notable reversal that came after Iranian sources recently said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had directed that the uranium stockpile remain in-country.  The IAEA reported Iran possesses close to 400 kg of uranium at 60% enrichment, nearing weapons-grade. Israeli officials have repeatedly cautioned that the stockpile could be further enriched to yield fissile material for multiple nuclear weapons.

The uranium stockpile has been a major point of contention in US-Iran peace talks, with Tehran wanting to delay any commitment. On the other hand, Washington continues to demand a preliminary pledge in the initial deal or risks a collapse and renewed military action. 

US military planners recently made plans to strike Iran’s uranium stockpile, most of which is buried at the Isfahan nuclear site that US Tomahawk missiles hit last year, as reported by The New York Times. Options included bunker-busting bombs, while Trump also considered but dropped a risky joint US-Israeli commando raid to grab the uranium. For disposing of the uranium, it is being considered to send it to Russia, like in the 2015 nuclear deal, or dilute it so it can’t be used for weapons.

US-Iran peace deal

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently confirmed he is actively engaged in high-level discussions with an expansive coalition of regional leaders to secure a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding. "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," President Trump stated, noting that final aspects are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. 

A crucial part of the emerging US-Iran deal is restoring maritime stability, with Trump saying “the Strait of Hormuz will be opened” to ease pressure on global energy and shipping after months of regional unrest. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said intensive indirect talks over the past 24 hours have narrowed gaps, while new consultations in Tehran aim to prevent further military escalation. Pakistan, acting as mediator, reported “encouraging progress toward a final understanding” and said current efforts focus on stopping immediate escalation and setting up a long-term security framework for borders and maritime corridors. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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