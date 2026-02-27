US-Iran nuclear talks end with 'significant progress', but deal reamins uncertain, here's all you need to know

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran's delegation, described the negotiations as among the "most intense and longest rounds" of discussions.

The latest round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva has produced "significant progress," according to Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated the high-stakes negotiations. However, the chances of a deal to avoid war remain unclear. Both sides have agreed to resume talks "soon" after consulting with their respective capitals, with technical-level discussions set to take place next week in Vienna.

Talks focus on Iran's nuclear programme

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran's delegation, described the negotiations as among the "most intense and longest rounds" of discussions. He said "good progress" had been made, with agreement reached on some issues, though differences remain on others.

According to Iranian state media, Tehran's negotiators reaffirmed Iran's right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy and rejected US demands to halt uranium enrichment completely and transfer the country's 400kg stockpile of enriched uranium abroad.

Potential concessions and demands

Officials are believed to have floated potential concessions, though details have not been disclosed publicly. One reported proposal would allow Iran to resume limited uranium enrichment after a three- to five-year suspension, under international monitoring. In exchange, Araghchi said Iran is demanding the lifting of sanctions that have severely impacted its economy. Critics of Iran's leadership argue that sanctions relief would provide a financial lifeline to the government.

The negotiations come amid escalating diplomatic and military tensions. US President Donald Trump has ordered a major US military build-up in the Middle East, including more than a dozen warships. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is currently deployed in the region, and it's rare for two US aircraft carriers to operate in the Middle East simultaneously, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Iran has warned that if the US launches an attack, American bases across the region would be considered legitimate targets.

Regional implications and concerns

Araghchi described a potential US attack as "a devastating war" that could engulf the entire region. The Geneva meeting marks the third round of talks since a 12-day conflict in June, during which Israel launched strikes against Iran and the US carried out heavy attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. US officials suspect Iran may be attempting to rebuild elements of its nuclear programme, though Tehran insists it is not seeking a nuclear weapon and says its activities are purely peaceful.