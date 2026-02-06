US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports
Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup triumph, praise Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock
A pit dug overnight, a warning ignored: How DJB safety failures led to the Janakpuri biker’s death
Suicide Bombing at Islamabad Mosque: Death toll rises to 31, at least 169 injured in attack; politicians react
'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'
IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?
32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case, why Gurugram's popular hub facing protests?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'
WORLD
The United States on Friday imposed new oil sanctions on Iran, soon after crucial talks were held between the two nations on Iran's nuclear programme in Oman, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said. The US has also targeted 14 vessels used to export illicit oil.
The United States on Friday imposed new oil sanctions on Iran, soon after crucial talks were held between the two nations on Iran's nuclear programme in Oman, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said, adding that President Donald Trump is “committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign.”