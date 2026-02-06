FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports

Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah

Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup triumph, praise Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock

A pit dug overnight, a warning ignored: How DJB safety failures led to the Janakpuri biker’s death

Suicide Bombing at Islamabad Mosque: Death toll rises to 31, at least 169 injured in attack; politicians react

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'

IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?

32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case, why Gurugram's popular hub facing protests?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah

Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah

Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup triumph, praise Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock

Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup win

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends par

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports

The United States on Friday imposed new oil sanctions on Iran, soon after crucial talks were held between the two nations on Iran's nuclear programme in Oman, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said. The US has also targeted 14 vessels used to export illicit oil.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports
US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States on Friday imposed new oil sanctions on Iran, soon after crucial talks were held between the two nations on Iran's nuclear programme in Oman, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said, adding that President Donald Trump is “committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports
US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets i
Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah
Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup triumph, praise Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup win
A pit dug overnight, a warning ignored: How DJB safety failures led to the Janakpuri biker’s death
A pit dug overnight, a warning ignored: How DJB safety failures led to the Janak
Suicide Bombing at Islamabad Mosque: Death toll rises to 31, at least 169 injured in attack; politicians react
Suicide Bombing at Islamabad Mosque: Death toll rises to 31, at least 169 injure
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement