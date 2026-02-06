WORLD

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports

The United States on Friday imposed new oil sanctions on Iran, soon after crucial talks were held between the two nations on Iran's nuclear programme in Oman, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said. The US has also targeted 14 vessels used to export illicit oil.

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran

Add DNA as a Preferred Source