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US-Iran nuclear diplomacy gains momentum? Qatar flags positive Doha discussions, Trump makes bold claim

According to Qatar, negotiations between the US and Iran in Doha have moved forward under the 14-point MoU, with further talks scheduled after funeral ceremonies in Iran. Donald Trump struck an optimistic note on Iran’s denuclearization while diplomatic efforts continue.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 09:06 AM IST

US-Iran nuclear diplomacy gains momentum? Qatar flags positive Doha discussions, Trump makes bold claim
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New diplomatic efforts to reduce US-Iran tensions have shown promising signs after talks in Doha, Qatar’s capital. On Thursday, Qatar said separate meetings between US and Iranian negotiators led to "positive progress" on matters tied to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and both sides agreed to keep talking in the coming days.

These negotiations are happening amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where diplomacy has become more important after recent military developments involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

Qatar signals 'positive progress'

In a post on X on Thursday, Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the talks built on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit and would continue after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader.

"Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," Al Ansari said.

Iran voices doubts about earlier US commitments

During the Doha discussions, Iran shared details of its position. According to Tasnim News Agency, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran raised issues with Washington’s delivery on earlier promises. "We raised the issue of the US's failure to fulfil commitments in Lebanon at the Doha meeting," Gharibabadi said.

He added that talks with Qatari officials included how to use part of Iran’s initially frozen $6 billion. "In the meetings with Qatari officials, the issues related to the expenditure of part of the initial USD 6 billion were reviewed, and it was agreed that, based on the announced needs, the purchase of required goods will be carried out and placed at Iran's disposal," Gharibabadi said.

Why Doha talks matters?

The negotiations in Doha are one of the latest efforts to maintain US-Iran communication during a period of heightened regional instability. While a final agreement hasn’t been reached, Qatar’s statement on "positive progress" suggests both parties remain focused on core issues in the 14-point MoU. The agreement to continue talks after the funeral ceremonies shows diplomatic avenues are still open despite ongoing political and security challenges.

Trump on Doha meeting

US President Donald Trump sounded optimistic when discussing the diplomatic process. Talking to reporters before leaving for North Dakota to tour the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Trump said efforts to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons were going well.

"They've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. They're fine. We're going to get it. It's the denuclearisation of Iran," Trump said. The US President stressed that Washington’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program has not changed.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, all of this stuff that we look at, all of these things that we do, the country has never had activity like it's got right now," he added. Trump also said Iran’s approach has changed after recent military strikes tied to attacks on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Next diplomatic meeting postponed for former supreme leader’s funeral

Funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been scheduled by Iranian authorities between July 4 and July 9 across various locations in Iran and Iraq. The next phase of negotiations is expected to be delayed temporarily because of the ceremonies. Reports indicate Khamenei died in an airstrike on February 28, which marked the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

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