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US-Iran Negotiations: Tehran lays down 7 conditions for talks, demands end to war, access to frozen funds

Iran has listed seven conditions to the US through Qatari intermediaries for initiating talks to end the current war, while warning that it is prepared for a "decisive war" should Washington turn down its demands.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

US-Iran Negotiations: Tehran lays down 7 conditions for talks, demands end to war, access to frozen funds
Senior Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaee; US President Donald Trump (Photo - ANI)
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Iran has listed seven conditions to the US through Qatari intermediaries for initiating talks to end the current war, while warning that it is prepared for a "decisive war" should Washington turn down its demands.

According to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Qatar has passed on Tehran's conditions to Washington and Iran is now awaiting US President Donald Trump's reply.

Iran demands to end war

“We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war. We are awaiting President Trump’s response,” Rezaei said.

Rezaei said Iran's conditions included an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the naval blockade.“Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade,” he said.

Tehran lists 7 conditions for talks

In a separate post on X, Rezaei said Iran had announced seven conditions for beginning negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran's position was clear.

"Iran has announced 7 conditions for starting any negotiations to the US government. Tehran's message is clear and unambiguous; if Washington wants to escape the quagmire it has created for itself and avoid getting further entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions," he wrote.

“It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war,” Rezaei told Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera report, Qatar and Pakistan have been working to re-establish negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the expiry of a memorandum of understanding last month. Regional countries have also been seeking an end to the conflict that began after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February.

Rezaei did not rule out the possibility of another US strike, saying it was “very much on the cards” based on Iranian military assessments. He said Tehran was prepared for such a scenario and that Iran's military planning had changed following two earlier rounds of fighting.

Iran targets US naval assets

The Iranian security chief said Tehran's current planning was focused on US naval assets stretching from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea. He claimed Iran had also recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier.

Rezaei warned that any future Iranian response could be extensive, targeting US bases in the region as well as American commercial interests and companies operating locally.

Asked whether the war could end soon, Rezaei said, "In practical terms the war is still going on,” while adding that Tehran was pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end “as soon as possible”.

Al Jazeera's Tohid Asadi described Rezaei's remarks as reflecting a dual approach of diplomatic engagement alongside military preparedness.

'Tehran had not decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty'

On Iran's nuclear programme, Rezaei said Tehran had not decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, although he warned that Washington's actions could push Iran towards such a decision. He said Iran's nuclear doctrine remained unchanged and that it continued to honour a religious decree prohibiting nuclear weapons.Rezaei also rejected speculation that Iran could close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, saying the waterway was “a Yemeni matter” linked to the Houthi movement.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran and Oman had come close to announcing an agreement before it was shelved, adding that the framework remained ready but could require regional endorsement before being made public.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the US State Department issued visas to Iran's delegation to attend UNGA High-Level Week in New York, which is being held from September 18 to September 28.

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