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US-Iran Negotiations: JD Vance to lead high-level talks in Pakistan, White House confirms

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US-Iran Negotiations: JD Vance to lead high-level talks in Pakistan, White House confirms

The talks come amid a fragile ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the US priority is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies, without any restrictions or tolls.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

US-Iran Negotiations: JD Vance to lead high-level talks in Pakistan, White House confirms
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The White House is making a swift transition from military pressure to diplomatic efforts, with US President Donald Trump dispatching a high-level team to Pakistan for talks with Iran. The delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, will include senior Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and is set to arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for the first round of negotiations.

Talks aim to address key issues

The talks come amid a fragile ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the US priority is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies, without any restrictions or tolls.

"The immediate priority of the president is the reopening of the strait without any limitations, whether in the form of tolls or otherwise," Leavitt said.

Addressing a press briefing, Karoline Leavitt confirmed that, along with Vance, who she called as President Donald Trump's "right-hand man", Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner will be part of the delegation.

"Vice President JD Vance has played a very significant and key role in this since the very beginning. Of course, he's the president's right-hand man. He is the vice president of the United States. He's been involved in all of these discussions. He'll be leading this new phase of negotiations in Islamabad later this week," she said.

"I can announce that the President is dispatching his negotiating team, led by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr Kushner, to Islamabad for talks this weekend. The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning, local time, and we look forward to those in-person meetings," Leavitt added.

Iran's revised proposal paves way for talks

Leavitt revealed that Iran's initial 10-point plan was rejected by the US, but a revised proposal presented on Tuesday has opened the door to negotiations. The new framework could align with the US 15-point proposal, potentially serving as a basis for ending the conflict. Iran has indicated it may be willing to hand over enriched uranium, a key sticking point in previous talks.

Diplomatic efforts intensify

The talks in Pakistan follow a flurry of diplomatic activity, including Trump's conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US contacts with China at senior levels. The US aims to address issues such as Iran's nuclear program, regional de-escalation, and guarantees for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz

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