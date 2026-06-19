US-Iran MoU Under Strain: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, JD Vance delivers ‘strong’ warning

Despite the US-Iran MoU agreement, Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon continue, killing at least sixteen people on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported, citing Lebanese state media. The immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, has been violated, despite Israel's Ambassador Yechiel Leiter's assurance to the world of Israel's commitment to the deal.

Despite the US-Iran MoU agreement, Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon continue, killing at least sixteen people on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported, citing Lebanese state media. The immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, has been violated, despite Israel's Ambassador Yechiel Leiter's assurance to the world of Israel's commitment to the deal.

"Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel, Lebanon and the US. If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept. Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its territory, citizens and soldiers," he wrote on X.

It is being reported that US Vice President JD Vance had “very strong” words for Israel amid reported criticism from Israeli officials and pro-Israel groups in the US of the deal made with Iran. According to Al Jazeera, some questions have been raised among those Israeli-supporting members of Congress. President Trump has reportedly had heated conversations with the Israeli prime minister, particularly when he feared that Israel’s operations in Lebanon would infringe on getting this memorandum of understanding past, reported Al Jazeera.

However, Vice President JD Vance has been defending the MoU to end the US-Israeli war with Iran. He responded to criticism of the deal from members of the opposing Democratic Party and Republicans alike, and those from Israeli officials, including far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“And I guess my response to them would be: What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have,” he said. Calling on Israel to let negotiations play out, he said the Israelis should “give a little bit of credit to the United States of America, which I think has been an incredible partner for the Israeli government for a long time”.