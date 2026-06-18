US-Iran MoU signed: France’s Macron posts video, Pakistan's Shehbaz confirms Strait of Hormuz reopening

Trump and Iran’s President Pezeshkian signed a US-Iran MoU electronically to end the war, with Macron posting video from Versailles and IRNA sharing Pezeshkian’s signing pics.

United States President Donald Trump and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron has published a video of Trump signing the MoU at the Palace of Versailles in Paris. The official IRNA news agency has published pictures of the Iranian president signing the interim agreement.

The deal is in effect, said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, confirming that "as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."

MoU signed: Macron posts video, Iranian agency shares photo

Taking to X, French President Macron shared the video in which Trump can be seen signing the MoU. Alongside the video, Macron wrote, "President Trump signed tonight at Versailles the agreement between Iran and the United States. This agreement paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It is an important step in the right direction for our compatriots that will soon enable a decrease in energy prices.

Le Président Trump a signé ce soir à Versailles l’accord entre l’Iran et les États-Unis.



Cet accord ouvre la voie à une paix durable et permet la réouverture du détroit d’Ormuz.



C’est un pas important dans la bonne direction pour nos compatriotes… pic.twitter.com/b1XgZrBv0m — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 18, 2026

The official IRNA news agency has published pictures of the Iranian president holding up pages of the agreement with his and Trump’s signatures.