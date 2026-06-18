FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'This woman destroyed his life'

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch

PM Modi leaves for Paris for final leg of France visit after G7 summit

PM Modi leaves for Paris for final leg of France visit after G7

Congress slams Modi govt over NEET-UG retest: 'More interested in stunts than actual governance'

Congress slams govt over NEET-UG retest: 'More interested in stunts'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

US-Iran MoU signed: France’s Macron posts video, Pakistan's Shehbaz confirms Strait of Hormuz reopening

Trump and Iran’s President Pezeshkian signed a US-Iran MoU electronically to end the war, with Macron posting video from Versailles and IRNA sharing Pezeshkian’s signing pics.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 07:34 AM IST

US-Iran MoU signed: France’s Macron posts video, Pakistan's Shehbaz confirms Strait of Hormuz reopening
US-Iran signs MoU, Macron shares video (Screenshot of video, sourced from X/ Fox News)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron has published a video of Trump signing the MoU at the Palace of Versailles in Paris. The official IRNA news agency has published pictures of the Iranian president signing the interim agreement.

The deal is in effect, said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, confirming that "as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."

MoU signed: Macron posts video, Iranian agency shares photo

Taking to X, French President Macron shared the video in which Trump can be seen signing the MoU. Alongside the video, Macron wrote, "President Trump signed tonight at Versailles the agreement between Iran and the United States. This agreement paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It is an important step in the right direction for our compatriots that will soon enable a decrease in energy prices.

The official IRNA news agency has published pictures of the Iranian president holding up pages of the agreement with his and Trump’s signatures.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran MoU signed: France’s Macron posts video, Pakistan's Shehbaz confirms Strait of Hormuz reopening
US-Iran MoU signed:France’s Macron posts video, Pakistan confirms Hormuz opening
Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'This woman destroyed his life'
Viral video: Sunita Ahuja mocks Govinda, reveals he wears hair patch
US Congresswoman Elhan Omar alleges 'eighth stage of genocide' in India
US Congresswoman Elhan Omar alleges 'eighth stage of genocide' in India
NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA issues new guidelines for downloading retest admit cards, removes bank verification step, details here
NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA drops bank verification step for retest admit cards
Did Sharvari, Sunny Kaushal break up because of her growing fame? Here's what insider claims
Did Sharvari, Sunny Kaushal break up because of her growing fame?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement