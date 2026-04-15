US-Iran mistrust cannot be solved overnight, says JD Vance amid plans for fresh truce talks

US Vice President JD Vance says deep mistrust between the United States and Iran remains the biggest hurdle in turning a fragile ceasefire into a lasting deal, even as both sides signal willingness to continue talks.

US Vice President JD Vance has identified entrenched mistrust between the United States and Iran as the primary challenge in converting a fragile ceasefire into a lasting agreement. Speaking at a recent public forum, Vance stressed that repairing decades of strained relations will require time, even as both sides signal readiness to continue negotiations.

His remarks come after an intensive round of discussions failed to yield a breakthrough. Despite the lack of concrete outcomes, Vance struck a cautiously optimistic tone, suggesting that Iranian negotiators appeared interested in reaching a deal. This signals that diplomatic engagement, though difficult, remains ongoing.

Pakistan Positioned as Crucial Diplomatic Venue

Pakistan has emerged as a central platform for dialogue, hosting rare direct talks between Washington and Tehran. Donald Trump indicated that negotiations could resume there shortly, underlining Islamabad’s growing role in facilitating sensitive discussions.

The earlier meeting, which lasted more than 20 hours, represented one of the most significant direct engagements between the two countries in decades. Although it ended without agreement, both sides refrained from abandoning the process, keeping diplomatic channels open.

Nuclear Programme Dispute Remains Unresolved

At the heart of the impasse lies Iran’s nuclear programme. The United States proposed a long-term suspension of uranium enrichment lasting 20 years, while Iran countered with a much shorter five-year timeline. Differences over verification mechanisms and long-term assurances further complicated the discussions.

This disagreement reflects the deeper issue of trust. Neither side is fully convinced that the other is prepared to commit to durable, long-term obligations beyond the current ceasefire period.

Increased Pressure Following Stalled Talks

After negotiations broke down, Washington moved to intensify pressure by restricting maritime activity linked to Iranian ports, particularly near the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. The move is intended to strengthen the US bargaining position ahead of any renewed talks.

However, such measures carry risks, including escalating regional tensions and disrupting global energy supplies. While they may push Iran toward further engagement, they could also harden its stance.

Narrow Window for Diplomatic Progress

Despite ongoing challenges, the ceasefire has created a limited opportunity for progress. Both sides now face the task of turning tentative engagement into meaningful agreements.

Vance’s comments reflect this delicate moment, acknowledging persistent mistrust while maintaining that diplomacy still offers a viable path forward. The coming days are likely to determine whether negotiations advance or stall once again.