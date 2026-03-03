FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Iran-Israel: Russia ready to help India with energy supplies amid disruption, here's all you need to know

With approximately 10 million barrels of Russian crude available in Asian waters, India could quickly pivot to meet its energy demands.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

The escalating tensions in West Asia have put India's energy security at risk, with nearly 50% of the country's oil imports and 60% of its LNG supplies passing through the critical Strait of Hormuz. The government's assurance of sufficient crude and fuel stocks provides some comfort, but the situation demands careful monitoring and strategic planning.

Russia's readiness to support India with energy supplies offers a viable alternative, especially considering the discounted prices of Russian crude. India had earlier reduced its Russian oil imports under US pressure, but the current situation might prompt a rethink. With approximately 10 million barrels of Russian crude available in Asian waters, India could quickly pivot to meet its energy demands.

LPG and LNG: The weak links

LPG imports pose a significant vulnerability, with 80-85% of India's needs sourced from Gulf suppliers via the Strait of Hormuz. Unlike crude oil, India doesn't maintain large strategic LPG reserves, making supplies more sensitive to disruptions. LNG imports also face similar risks, with limited spot cargo availability.

Meanwhile, India currently has stocks of crude oil and refined petroleum products that can last for 50 days in total, i.e., with 25 days’ worth of crude oil and another 25 days of petroleum products, government sources said. At the same time, officials are looking for alternative countries to import crude oil, LPG and LNG, as tensions rise in the Middle East.

Diversification and strategic reserves

India's diversified sourcing strategy and strategic petroleum reserves provide some cushion against short-term shocks. The country can also explore alternative suppliers like the US, West Africa, and Latin America. However, the longer the disruption persists, the greater the impact on global energy markets and domestic fuel prices.

Government's contingency plans

The government is continuously monitoring the situation and is "reasonably confident that if one source closes, another window will open". Options under consideration include restricting exports of petrol and diesel, increasing imports of Russian crude, and introducing demand-management measures such as LPG rationing

