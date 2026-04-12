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US-Iran Islamabad talks: Donald Trump claims military success over Iran, downplays talks outcome, says 'Makes no difference to me'

Talks between the United States and Iran continue in Pakistan amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump claims the US has already 'won' and warns China against aiding Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

US-Iran Islamabad talks: Donald Trump claims military success over Iran, downplays talks outcome, says 'Makes no difference to me'
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Negotiations between the United States and Iran remain ongoing, with recent rounds held in Pakistan stretching late into the night. Despite the high-stakes dialogue aimed at securing a long-term agreement, significant differences persist—particularly over control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Dismisses Outcome of Talks

Speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone, asserting that Washington has already emerged victorious regardless of the negotiations’ outcome. He claimed that US military actions had significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities, pointing to alleged successes against its naval and air forces, as well as its defence infrastructure and leadership.

Trump emphasised that, in his view, the US holds the upper hand whether or not a formal agreement is reached. He also criticised traditional allies, suggesting that NATO had not provided adequate support during the conflict.

Strategic Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz

A key sticking point in the talks is the future control and security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. While the US has indicated interest in ensuring open access, Iranian officials have reportedly rejected what they describe as 'excessive' demands tied to the waterway and other issues.

Iranian state-linked media has suggested that Washington’s conditions go beyond acceptable limits, contributing to the current deadlock in negotiations.

Warning Issued to China

In a further escalation of rhetoric, Trump warned China against any potential military support for Iran. His remarks followed reports that Beijing could be preparing to supply advanced air defence systems to Tehran in the coming weeks.

Trump cautioned that such a move would have serious consequences for China, signalling the possibility of broader geopolitical fallout. The warning comes ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, adding another layer of tension to already complex diplomatic relations.

Fragile Ceasefire, Uncertain Outcome

The talks are taking place under the shadow of a temporary ceasefire in the wider West Asia conflict. While both sides have expressed willingness to negotiate, the absence of a breakthrough highlights the deep mistrust and competing strategic interests at play.

With no clear resolution in sight, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether diplomacy can prevail or if tensions will escalate once again.

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