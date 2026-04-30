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US-Iran: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian sharp jibe at US, says Persian gulf 'not theatre to impose foreign will'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday highlighted that the Persian Gulf is not an arena for imposing foreign wills, taking a jibe at the United States amid the stand-off regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US-Iran: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian sharp jibe at US, says Persian gulf 'not theatre to impose foreign will'
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday highlighted that the Persian Gulf is not an arena for imposing foreign wills, taking a jibe at the United States amid the stand-off regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Pezeshkian, on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day, said that any attempt to impose a blockade and maritime restrictions against Iran is doomed to failure.

In a post on X, he said, "Persian Gulf- Not a Theater for Imposing Foreign Wills; Strait of Hormuz- Symbol of National Sovereignty and Iran's Role in Regional Security; Iran Is the Guardian of the Security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz; Any Effort to Impose a Maritime Blockade on Iran Is Doomed to Failure."

In the statement, Pezeshkian described the bravery of the country's naval forces as a sign of Iran's decisive role in protecting regional security and vital energy transport routes.

He also referred to the enemies' shift in pressure to the economic and maritime arenas, calling the strategy of naval blockade and restrictions on Iran's maritime trade "contrary to international law and warned that the responsibility for any insecurity in the Persian Gulf will fall on the United States and the Zionist regime."

Earlier on April 26, he said that Iran will not enter into negotiations under pressure, threats, and siege, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Iranian President stated that actions related to Washington's so-called maritime restrictions on Iran constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire understandings and are inconsistent with the United Nations Charter. Such measures, he said, together with threatening rhetoric, have heightened doubts regarding the US commitment to the diplomatic process.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption", and Iran has now become the center of the "coalition against disruption."

The IRGC said that the disruption project was launched by the US to contain China, Russia and Europe.

In a post on X, the IRGC said, "The Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption," and a maritime blockade began as part of the grand disruption project to contain China, Russia, and Europe; but after 20 days, this assessment is deepening in the White House that the project has failed and Tehran has become the center of the 'coalition against disruption'."

(ANI inputs)

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