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US-Iran Gulf clash back? 'Unknown projectile' hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

The latest attack comes right after a 1-week US-Iran agreement to halt attacks in the Strait expired.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 08:19 AM IST

US-Iran Gulf clash back? 'Unknown projectile' hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says
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An 'unknown projectile' struck an oil tanker, triggering fire, while transiting ttransiting the Strait of Hormuz near Limah, Oman, UK maritime authorities said Tuesday. No casualties or environmental damage caused, reported UKMTO while urging caution for vessels in the area. The incident is expected to spark fears over energy security and shipping safety as the US-Iran blame game resumed. 

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO), the incident occurred 8 nautical miles east of Oman’s Limah whilst the ship was travelling southbound. The projectile struck the port side of the tanker, the UKMTO said.

The latest attack comes right after a 1-week US-Iran agreement to halt attacks in the Strait expired. That pause overlapped with funeral ceremonies for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Feb 28. 

According to Axios, US officials accused  Iran's military of firing at least 2 missiles at commercial vessels in the Strait on Monday night. One was the tanker reported by UKMTO, and another ship was also hit. Both sustained "significant damage" but no casualties. It reported that Washington is now likely considering retaliatory strikes.

 

 

 

 

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