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US-Iran ground battle imminent? Tehran mobilises 1 million fighters as Pentagon sends 10,000 troops

Iran is mobilising over a million fighters as US troop deployments rise in the Middle East.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 08:25 AM IST

US-Iran ground battle imminent? Tehran mobilises 1 million fighters as Pentagon sends 10,000 troops
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Iran is witnessing a significant rise in young volunteers joining military recruitment centres as fears of a potential ground conflict with the United States grow. According to reports from Tasnim News Agency, more than a million ground fighters have been organised and placed on standby. Recruitment centres operated by the Basij, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the national army have reportedly seen a surge in turnout, reflecting heightened nationalist sentiment.

Officials cited by the agency described a strong willingness among recruits to defend Iranian territory, warning of severe consequences should foreign troops enter the country. The mobilisation comes amid increasing military activity in the region.

Rising Military Movements

On the American side, preparations appear to be accelerating. Troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to be deployed to the Middle East shortly, joining thousands of US Marines already stationed there. This build-up has further fueled tensions, with Tehran issuing warnings of decisive retaliation if US forces launch ground operations.

Despite statements from Donald Trump suggesting that diplomatic discussions are ongoing, Iranian officials have publicly dismissed the prospect of negotiations. The sharp contrast between public rhetoric and behind-the-scenes efforts highlights the fragile nature of the current situation.

Trump’s 'Mystery Gift' Revelation

In a separate development, Trump disclosed details about what he previously described as a 'mystery gift' from Iran. Speaking at the White House, he claimed that Tehran allowed the United States to take several oil shipments as a gesture of goodwill. According to Trump, the number of vessels eventually reached ten, exceeding the initial offer.

He framed the move as a sign of sincerity from Iran, suggesting it was intended to demonstrate openness. However, the claim has not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed such an arrangement.

Strain on US Military Resources

As the conflict continues, reports indicate that the United States is facing increasing pressure on its weapons reserves.

According to a report by The Telegraph, both offensive and defensive stockpiles are being depleted at a rapid pace. In the early weeks alone, thousands of munitions were reportedly used, costing billions of dollars.

This strain could force the US military to rely more on older, less precise weaponry if the conflict persists. Meanwhile, indirect diplomatic channels, reportedly involving intermediaries from Pakistan, continue to operate, even as both sides remain publicly entrenched in their positions.

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